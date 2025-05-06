Kristopans: “We have nothing to lose as no pressure is on us”

Having proceeded from the quarter-finals in an EHF club competition only for the first time does not mean that MT Melsungen have no clue about winning European trophies. In 2019, head coach Roberto Garcia Parrondo, line player Rogerio Moraes, and right back Dainis Kristopans stood on top of the EHF FINAL4 podium with Vardar.

The trio has been reunited since the summer of 2023 — at Melsungen, where Kristopans arrived from Paris Saint-Germain Handball.

“Roberto Garcia Parrondo was obviously one of the most important reasons for me to join Melsungen. I like working with Spanish coaches and their style of play. That is why I tried Germany again,” says Kristopans, adding he “actually didn't want to play in the Bundesliga anymore” after his brief stint at Füchse Berlin in 2020.

“Things weren't going well for me when I was in Berlin. I transferred mid-season, basically jumping on a moving train. It wasn't ideal. But when Roberto approached me, I was convinced,” Kristopans says.

After going all the way from the qualification round to Maschinensucher EHF Finals on 24/25 May, Melsungen are set to face their Bundesliga opponents and defending EHF European League champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the first semi-final.

It will be Melsungen’s second final tournament in a few weeks’ time, after they competed in the domestic cup event where they lost the final to THW Kiel — who are the third team competing at the EHF Finals in Hamburg and meet Montpellier Handball in the other semi-final.