Kristopans: “We have nothing to lose as no pressure is on us”

Melsungen currently share the lead in the Bundesliga with Füchse, they played the cup final, and they qualified for the EHF Finals.
“To make it to two final tournaments was one of our major season goals, and we accomplished both,” Kristopans says. “We can continue dreaming of our first ever title. It will be really is exciting to play in Hamburg.”
Semi-final opponents Flensburg are the third German team Melsungen will meet this EHF European League season.
“It is difficult to prepare for this: There are no secrets, you cannot surprise a German opponent. And if we face Kiel on Sunday, that would be our sixth match against them this season,” Kristopans says.
Melsungen will arrive in Hamburg without several injured players, most notably goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic, who has been out with a knee injury.
“He played such an outstanding season, he backed us with many saves, he decided so many matches,” Kristopans says.
“But we should not always talk about those players who are injured, but look ahead. Our rotation is smaller, but in terms of goalkeepers, Adam Morawski is doing a really gob job. And in any case, we still have Carsten Lichtlein,” adds Kristopans, referring to the 44-year-old goalkeeper, who has returned on the players list after Simic got injured.