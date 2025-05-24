Defending champions Flensburg win overtime thriller to reach final

Defence and Møller steer Flensburg to the final

Defence wins trophies — this old saying became true again in the first semi-final of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025. Flensburg had scored 35 or more goals in seven of their 10 previous EHF European League Men matches, but against Melsungen, they could not run and score as usual.

Both defensive sides were perfectly adapted for their opponents in an intense battle in Hamburg. While initially Flensburg were ahead thanks to their variable attacking tactics, Melsungen restarted after the break with more speed after counting previously only on their back court shooters Elvar Jónsson and Dainis Kristopans.

When goalkeeper Adam Morawski improved, Melsungen took the momentum for some minutes, but Flensburg struck back with power. The match went back and forth until the final buzzer and even in overtime.

Thanks to Møller, Flensburg now can become the first team to defend their trophy at the EHF Finals — and also remained unbeaten in this European League season with now 11 wins and two draws.