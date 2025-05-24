Defending champions Flensburg win overtime thriller to reach final
In a packed Barclays Arena in Hamburg, 11,000 fans saw a more than thrilling opener of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025, decided only after overtime.
The first, all-German semi-final was on the edge until the end, but finally SG Flensburg-Handewitt made it to Sunday’s final by beating their domestic rivals MT Melsungen 35:34.
We are sad, we are unhappy, we are down on the ground. It is a really hard moment for us, as we were close to win this match and make it to the final. Maybe I could have saved some shots, maybe other little things decided. Finally, if you lose after overtime, you were not that bad.
Our fans were brilliant today, they granted us wings to fly. They – and us – always believed in the victory. Kevin Møller was another key, he boosted the whole team. His saves made it much easier for us.