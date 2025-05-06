Vyakhireva’s game: “In crunch time, I sing a song in my head”

One of the things the former Rostov-Don and Vipers Kristiansand player honed to perfection is her trademark one-versus-one. Fake on the inside, back to the outside — or the other way around — and a lot of defenders around the world have been tricked into this. “But to me, I don’t even think about it. This is how my dad taught me to do it, as he taught me how to play handball. I don’t think about it anymore, I guess this is just my body doing it by itself,” explains the 2023 winner of the EHF Champions League with Vipers.

With such a trick and an impressive offensive game, does Anna Vyakhireva still need to work a lot technically to keep her game perfect? “Honestly, that might sound pretentious, but no. These days, the mental part is the one that I work on the most. I have been playing handball so much, I have a lot of experience, so if there is a skill that I want to learn, that does not take me much effort”, she says, way more humble than it may sound on paper.

This is not a surprise, then, that she has been able to adapt quite quickly to her new French club, Brest Bretagne Handball, after moving from Vipers last summer. Even though one of the words she will use to describe herself on the court is “improvising”, she also emphasizes the fact that she is actually quite easy to play with. “I guess I have to adapt to my teammates and the other way around. There are things I can not do on the court, but I am able to create a lot of situations for my partners around me. As soon as we understand each other, then the game is on,” she says.