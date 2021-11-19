Last berths at W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2023 up for grabs

Just one place remains at each the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2023, and five nations are set to decide those tickets next week at a round-robin tournament, the ‘in-between competition’, in Belgrade.

The U17 teams from Serbia, Austria, Iceland, Slovakia and Slovenia will compete across six match days to determine the places at both final tournaments in 2023. All games will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Alongside the top 13 countries qualified based on their rankings are the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2021, the Netherlands and North Macedonia clinched berths at the 2023 editions as winners of the W17 EHF Championships held in the summer of 2021.

In effect, the U17 teams competing at the five-nation tournament next week have the chance to qualify themselves for the W19 EHF EURO 2023 as well as gift their younger generation the spot at the W17 EHF EURO 2023.

The five countries to participate in this qualification tournament were determined based on rankings at the Younger Age Category events in 2021. Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia were ranked 14th to 16th at the W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro, while Serbia and Iceland were the runners-up at their respective W17 EHF Championships 2021.

The top-ranked team at the end of the in-between competition will book the final place at the two EHF EURO events in 2023. The competition was decided on as a fair way to allocate the last open spot and give the teams and equal chance to earn promotion to or stay on the EHF EURO level.

In-between competition — qualification to W17/W19 EHF EURO 2023:

All matches live on EHFTV



22 November

15:30 CET Slovenia vs Iceland

18:00 CET Slovakia vs Serbia

23 November

15:30 CET Iceland vs Slovakia

18:00 CET Austria vs Serbia

24 November

17:00 CET Slovenia vs Austria

25 November

15:30 CET Slovakia vs Slovenia

18:00 CET Serbia vs Iceland

26 November

17:00 CET Iceland vs Austria

27 November

15:30 CET Austria vs Slovakia

18:00 CET Serbia vs Slovenia