Powerhouses look to extend winning streaks

We are midway through the group phase of this season’s DELO EHF Champions League and patterns have begun to emerge — and there is also no room for mistakes now.

The teams who faced off in the previous round will pick up where they left off, meeting once again in round 8.

After two consecutive defeats in the last second, CSM Bucuresti hope to inflict the first loss of the season on FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in group A, while Brest Bretagne Handball, Rostov-Don and Team Esbjerg look to extend their winning streaks.

In group B, Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CSKA, who split the points in a thrilling match in Moscow last round, will meet in the Match of the Week in Ljubljana, while Odense Håndbold, who boast a perfect record away from home, are looking for revenge in a Nordic derby at Vipers Kristiansand.

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 20 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV