Last chance for EHF Finals — return quarter-finals await
It is decision time in the EHF European League Women 2025/26, with the return leg quarter-finals to be played over the upcoming weekend. The aggregate winners of the two-leg ties will qualify for semi-finals — the first step of the EHF Finals Women 2026, where the battle for the season title will take place on 16–17 May.
We are the reigning European League winners, and we wear that title with pride. But pride alone doesn't win games. Only a strong performance, maximum concentration, and absolute passion will get us where we want to be again: another season at the top of Europe.