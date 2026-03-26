Last chance for EHF Finals — return quarter-finals await

Last chance for EHF Finals — return quarter-finals await

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
26 March 2026, 13:00

It is decision time in the EHF European League Women 2025/26, with the return leg quarter-finals to be played over the upcoming weekend. The aggregate winners of the two-leg ties will qualify for semi-finals — the first step of the EHF Finals Women 2026, where the battle for the season title will take place on 16–17 May. 

Defending champions Thüringer HC aim to defend a four-goal lead at home against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, while Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom all boast double-digit advantages against their respective opponents ahead of their return legs.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Viborg HK (DEN)

Saturday 28 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Rapid suffered a clear defeat, 36:25, in the first leg in Denmark; coach Laurent Bezeau's squad must improve in a number of areas if they are to stage a comeback
  • the Danish club's dynamic back line outperformed Rapid's defence in the first leg; Viborg’s four players with the most minutes on court combined for 23 goals and scored 65 per cent of the team's total goal tally
  • Viborg centre back Marielle Martinsen is the third top scorer in the competition, with 55 goals to her name
  • Viborg HK are aiming to secure a place in the EHF Finals for the first time since 2021/22, when they finished as runners-up; Rapid target their first EHF Finals appearance
  • unlike Viborg HK, who played midweek, CS Rapid Bucuresti enjoyed a full week preparing for the return leg, with no domestic matches

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20260321 Viborg HK CS Rapid Bucuresti 05

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Saturday 28 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the French side, last season’s EHF European League bronze medallists, moved closer to securing back-to-back appearances at the EHF Finals after recording a double-digit win, 30:20, in the first leg in Zagreb
  • Dijon centre back Stine Lønborg was almost flawless in the first leg in Zagreb, as the Danish playmaker scored 13 goals from 14 attempts; she is the competition’s fourth top scorer with 54 goals
  • HC Lokomotiva Zagreb lacked intensity to cope with Dijon's quality in the first leg; only Paula Posavec (10 goals) and Antonija Mamic (11 saves) rose to the challenge
  • Dijon boast decent form on the home court this calendar year, having celebrated four wins, taken one draw and suffered a couple of losses across all competitions
  • Zagreb are on a three-match unbeaten streak on the road in the EHF European League this season, having won every away match in the group phase

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20260322 Zagreb Dijon 1

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)

Sunday 29 March, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Esztergom recorded a dominant victory, 36:25, in the first leg in Györ, putting them on course to reach the EHF Finals in their debut season in the EHF’s second-tier club competition
  • Sunday’s hosts are on an incredible 12-match winning streak across all competitions, dating to September last year, when EHF Champions League participants DVSC Schaeffler celebrated in Esztergom
  • Esztergom’s Lea Faragó had an impressive performance in the first leg — the 20-year-old left back was the match's top scorer with 12 goals
  • interestingly enough, the clubs met in the Hungarian league midweek, with MOL Esztergom winning 34:20, once again on the road against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC; Sunday's match will therefore be their third meeting in eight days
  • Motherson relieved coach Dragan Adžic from his duties following the big loss in the first leg of the quarter-finals and one of the assistant coaches, Ferenc Stranigg, will lead the team in the return leg 

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20260321 MKC Esztergom 11

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 29 March, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Thüringer HC secured a comfortable win in the first leg, 31:27, through a second-half comeback
  • Johanna Reichert scored 12 goals and was the first leg's top scorer; the lethal Austrian left back is the undisputed leader in the competition, with 83 goals — 24 clear of her next rival on the list
  • Nykøbing Falster Håndbold were solid in the first half of the first leg but need to improve the in-match consistency if they are to mount a comeback in Germany
  • the Danish side’s keeper Anne Christine Bossen made 11 saves in the first leg and left a good impression in front of the NFH supporters
  • unlike NFH, who played midweek, Thüringer HC were without a match, enabling them to fully focus on the return leg
  • the reigning champions are on a three-match losing run on the home court, between the Bundesliga and the German Cup

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20260326 ELW QFL2 Preview Muller Quote
We are the reigning European League winners, and we wear that title with pride. But pride alone doesn't win games. Only a strong performance, maximum concentration, and absolute passion will get us where we want to be again: another season at the top of Europe.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC
20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 045 6516

Photo © Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto; Johnny Pedersen; Antonio Mrkoci; Ferenc Zengő

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