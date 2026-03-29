MOL Esztergom make history and book EHF Finals berth
MOL Esztergom booked a ticket for the EHF Finals Women 2026 after securing a win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals, as the Hungarian club made history on home court in front of their passionate fans.
The hosts dominated from start to finish and their deserved victory was never in question, as MOL Esztergom continued to defy the odds in the EHF's second-tier club competition this season.