MOL Esztergom make history and book EHF Finals berth

MOL Esztergom make history and book EHF Finals berth

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
29 March 2026, 15:50

MOL Esztergom booked a ticket for the EHF Finals Women 2026 after securing a win against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals, as the Hungarian club made history on home court in front of their passionate fans.

The hosts dominated from start to finish and their deserved victory was never in question, as MOL Esztergom continued to defy the odds in the EHF's second-tier club competition this season.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 32:27 (18:13)

MOL Esztergom progress on aggregate (68:52) in the tie
Top scorers: Emma Jacques 7/11 (MOL Esztergom); Gabriella  Tóth 10/15 (Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC)

  • the hosts displayed an impressive performance in the first half, with Esztergom taking a decent five-goal advantage at the half-time break
  • Motherson scored their opening goal in the fifth minute, while the hosts were already up by three goals (4:1)
  • Anna Bukovszky made eight saves at 38 per cent save efficiency in the opening 30 minutes, while Emma Jacques scored five goals at the other end of the court, without missing a single attempt
  • Óvár left a good impression in the second half, as Gabriella Tóth and her teammates finally managed to keep up with Esztergom's tempo and ended the second half level (14:14) with the hosts
  • Lili Mónika Herczeg made seven saves in the second half by stopping half of Motherson's shot attempts, while Barbara Arenhart made 14 saves for the visitors
  • Zsófia Stranigg scored six goals for Motherson, boasting a perfect shot efficiency

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Esztergom complete hat-trick of victories against Motherson

With the clubs meeting three times over the past eight days, in the EHF European League Women and the Hungarian top tier, MOL Esztergom cruised past Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC once again, completing a hat-trick of victories.

First, Gábor Elek's squad put in a dominant display (36:25) in the quarter-finals' first leg in Györ last Saturday, then Lea Faragó and her teammates secured another away win (34:20) during the week and, finally, the European debutants sealed a ticket for the EHF Finals Women 2026 in emphatic fashion (32:27) in front of their fans.

It has been a historic week for Esztergom and definitely one to remember for everyone involved, as their fairytale debut season in the EHF European League culminated with securing a place among the four best teams in the competition.

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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom
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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom
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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom
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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom
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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom
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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom
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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom
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Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom

Photos © Gergely Lőrinczi/MOL Esztergom

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