Esztergom complete hat-trick of victories against Motherson

With the clubs meeting three times over the past eight days, in the EHF European League Women and the Hungarian top tier, MOL Esztergom cruised past Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC once again, completing a hat-trick of victories.

First, Gábor Elek's squad put in a dominant display (36:25) in the quarter-finals' first leg in Györ last Saturday, then Lea Faragó and her teammates secured another away win (34:20) during the week and, finally, the European debutants sealed a ticket for the EHF Finals Women 2026 in emphatic fashion (32:27) in front of their fans.

It has been a historic week for Esztergom and definitely one to remember for everyone involved, as their fairytale debut season in the EHF European League culminated with securing a place among the four best teams in the competition.