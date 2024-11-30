While it was the first win at the EHF EURO 2024 for Poland, who previously lost to France in round 1, Portugal were left waiting for their first points, following a defeat to Spain in their opener.
The Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, went to Portugal goalkeeper Jessica Ferreira, who recorded a save rate of 38 per cent across the 42 minutes she played.
GROUP C
Poland vs Portugal 22:21 (11:10)
- left back Aleksandra Rosiak scored the match winner for Poland, after a level score with 70 seconds to go, when Joana Resende netted Portugal’s last goal
- after a level first 10 minutes, Poland pulled away as clear as four goals more than once, latest at 10:6 at the 20-minute mark, before Portugal reduced the gap with a 4:1 run up to half-time
- playing her first match at a major tournament, goalkeeper Paulina Wdowiak made six saves at a rate of 40 per cent in the first half; stalwart Adrianna Placzek came in for the first 15 minutes of the second period but had no saves and Wdowiak returned to the court and continued her stellar form
- entering the goal after 13 minutes, Ferreira drove Portugal’s comeback with a save rate of 43 per cent up to half-time and tallied a total of nine saves, helping record Portugal’s lowest ever number of goals conceded in an EHF EURO game
- Poland opened a narrow lead at the start of the second half but Portugal once again equalised, 13:13 in the 41st minute, after which the game was level until the deciding goal from Rosiak
A meaningful result for Poland
The 2022 edition of the Women’s EHF EURO saw Poland end a long wait for a win — eight years to be exact. The last victory prior to that had come in 2014, so in the preliminary round in 2022, when the final whistle sounded — coincidentally against another of their opponents in 2024, Spain — showing a 22:21 win for Poland, it was an important moment.
The win against Portugal is therefore by no means taken for granted for Poland, after such a long time searching for victory at the EHF EURO. Next and to conclude their preliminary round campaign, Poland face none other than Spain in a match that could determine one of the group’s main round places.