While it was the first win at the EHF EURO 2024 for Poland, who previously lost to France in round 1, Portugal were left waiting for their first points, following a defeat to Spain in their opener.

The Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, went to Portugal goalkeeper Jessica Ferreira, who recorded a save rate of 38 per cent across the 42 minutes she played.

GROUP C

Poland vs Portugal 22:21 (11:10)

left back Aleksandra Rosiak scored the match winner for Poland, after a level score with 70 seconds to go, when Joana Resende netted Portugal’s last goal

after a level first 10 minutes, Poland pulled away as clear as four goals more than once, latest at 10:6 at the 20-minute mark, before Portugal reduced the gap with a 4:1 run up to half-time

playing her first match at a major tournament, goalkeeper Paulina Wdowiak made six saves at a rate of 40 per cent in the first half; stalwart Adrianna Placzek came in for the first 15 minutes of the second period but had no saves and Wdowiak returned to the court and continued her stellar form

entering the goal after 13 minutes, Ferreira drove Portugal’s comeback with a save rate of 43 per cent up to half-time and tallied a total of nine saves, helping record Portugal’s lowest ever number of goals conceded in an EHF EURO game

Poland opened a narrow lead at the start of the second half but Portugal once again equalised, 13:13 in the 41st minute, after which the game was level until the deciding goal from Rosiak

A meaningful result for Poland

The 2022 edition of the Women’s EHF EURO saw Poland end a long wait for a win — eight years to be exact. The last victory prior to that had come in 2014, so in the preliminary round in 2022, when the final whistle sounded — coincidentally against another of their opponents in 2024, Spain — showing a 22:21 win for Poland, it was an important moment.

The win against Portugal is therefore by no means taken for granted for Poland, after such a long time searching for victory at the EHF EURO. Next and to conclude their preliminary round campaign, Poland face none other than Spain in a match that could determine one of the group’s main round places.