Working as a team is the core of his work, says Pétursson.
"They are very strong together as a team. They all know each other very well, and they like to be together. They're happy together. That's what we want to build our team around, the togetherness, the toughness, and I'm hoping that we will show that against Ukraine.”
Already facing the Netherlands was a step in this direction.
“We are always aiming to improve our game, it doesn't matter what it is – the defence, the fast breaks, the attack. If we are playing well, then the defence is strong, and the heart is strong, then that's what we need to have in this tournament,” Pétursson explains.
“We are on a journey to move the Icelandic women’s handball closer to the men’s handball, and this EURO shall help us on this way to get experience for the future, take some steps ahead.
“Making it here was a huge step of this journey, as at a tournament like that you play against the best nations in the world. It helps us to develop, to mature and to get closer to our future goals. And therefore I really hope the time has come for our first point.”
