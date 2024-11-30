They narrowly lost the game 25:27, despite a brilliant defence and a stellar performance from goalkeeper Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir, who was awarded Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, after 15 saves. Iceland were closer than ever to their very first point at an EHF EURO final tournament.

The Icelandic women’s team have participated at the EHF EURO final tournament twice before, in 2010 and 2012. Both times before they finished 15th out of 16 participants, and lost all matches. Now it is their big dream to end this series after now seven consecutive defeats on Sunday, facing Ukraine in group F in Innsbruck (20:30 CET, live on EHFTV).

“I really hope that we give it all on Sunday and get the first point for Iceland, this would make me and whole Iceland very, very proud,” said Thorsteinsdottir.