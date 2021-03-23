Last-second penalty hands Montpellier a draw

Nothing separated Montpellier HB and Kadetten Schaffhausen in the first leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 on Tuesday.

A penalty in the closing second, converted by Hugo Descat, gave Montpellier a 27:27 draw with nothing decided going into the decisive leg in Switzerland next week.

LAST 16, LEG 1

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 27:27 (15:13)

there was a gap of more than two goals only once in match, when Montpellier led 16:13 early in the second half

otherwise, the lead swapped many teams between the teams as a draw seemed always a likely outcome

Kadetten goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic had 15 saves during the game

Hugo Descat’s last-grasp penalty marked his eighth goal of the night

Magdeburg remain the only team that beat Montpellier in France this season, in the group phase

Descat and Schelker on fire

Montpellier and Schaffhausen met once before - in the EHF Champions League 2010/11 Last 16 - when the French side won both legs. This time the outcome will be closer, after the teams left the court in France with a draw. Hugo Descat scored eight goals and Jonas Schelker seven, while goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic was crucial for the Swiss visitors.