EHF European League
Last-second penalty hands Montpellier a draw
Nothing separated Montpellier HB and Kadetten Schaffhausen in the first leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 on Tuesday.
A penalty in the closing second, converted by Hugo Descat, gave Montpellier a 27:27 draw with nothing decided going into the decisive leg in Switzerland next week.
LAST 16, LEG 1
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 27:27 (15:13)
- there was a gap of more than two goals only once in match, when Montpellier led 16:13 early in the second half
- otherwise, the lead swapped many teams between the teams as a draw seemed always a likely outcome
- Kadetten goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic had 15 saves during the game
- Hugo Descat’s last-grasp penalty marked his eighth goal of the night
- Magdeburg remain the only team that beat Montpellier in France this season, in the group phase
Descat and Schelker on fire
Montpellier and Schaffhausen met once before - in the EHF Champions League 2010/11 Last 16 - when the French side won both legs. This time the outcome will be closer, after the teams left the court in France with a draw. Hugo Descat scored eight goals and Jonas Schelker seven, while goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic was crucial for the Swiss visitors.
I am very proud of my team. We were solid in defence and clever in attack throughout the full 60 minutes. We got a draw today but with a bit more luck and clinical finishing, we could have scored another couple of goals to win the match.