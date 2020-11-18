Last-second strike saves the day for Flensburg

This clash between the second and fourth-placed teams of group A looked like the hidden clash of the round - not as shiny as Vardar vs Kielce or Kiel vs Barça, but very interesting, nonetheless.

Flensburg had won four of their five first games in the EHF Champions League, including the three they had played at home prior to round 7, while Meshkov Brest had a similar record, having won their three home games and lost both away, in Kielce and Porto.

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 29:29 (13:11)

Before this draw, the German side had won all six clashes against the Belarus side across the past three seasons

Neither team took charge in the first half, with Flensburg only enjoying a maximum of a two-goal advantage

Thanks to seven goals each from Marko Panic and Maksim Baranau, Meshkov turned things around and led in the last minute, before Semper equalised in the last seconds

Flensburg are temporarily tied at the top of the group with Kielce while Meshkov lie two points behind

Franz Semper steals the show

If you follow SG Flensburg-Handewitt pretty closely, you must be used to Magnus Rød being the main man in the right-back position.

But tonight, last summer’s recruit Semper made the best of his playing time. After scoring five goals in the first 45 minutes of the game, he went idle, but with the last action of the match, he came back just when it was needed, securing the point for the hosts.