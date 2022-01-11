Last three tickets up for grabs

With five of the eight participants for the second qualification phase of the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship in Sweden and Poland already confirmed, six teams will fight in the last 10 matches for the three remaining spots in the play-offs in March.

In group 1, which is played in a format with home and away matches, Greece have already booked their ticket, while Turkey and Belgium are still in the race for the second berth.

From the two tournaments in groups 2 and 3 that have already been played, Finland, Estonia, Romania and Israel have qualified for the next stage.

The final tournament – group 4 – is taking place in Torshavn, Faroe Islands, from Friday until Sunday, and the two best ranked teams will proceed to the next stage.

GROUP 1

Kosovo vs Turkey

Wednesday 12 January, 19:15 CET

Greece vs Belgium

Thursday 13 January, 18:15 CET

Belgium vs Kosovo

Saturday 15 January, 20:15 CET

Turkey vs Greece

Sunday 16 January, 12:00 CET

Greece have won all four matches, including the two thrillers against Kosovo last week (21:20, 26:25), to top the table with eight points

Greece beat Belgium 29:27 and Turkey 24:20 in the first legs of this week's encounters

after a 30:25 win and a 37:28 defeat against Belgium, Turkey are in second place with four points – but only one point ahead of Belgium

the first match between Turkey and Kosovo was another close battle, which Turkey eventually won 25:23

Kosovo have only one point from the draw against Belgium on their account and are already out of the race for the next stage

if Belgium and Turkey have the same number of points at the end of round six, Belgium will proceed as they hold the head-to-head advantage against Turkey on aggregate

GROUP 4

Latvia vs Italy

Friday 14 January, 18:00 CET

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

Friday 14 January, 20:30 CET

Latvia vs Luxembourg

Saturday 15 January, 18 CET

Italy vs Faroe Islands

Saturday 15 January, 20:30 CET

Italy vs Luxembourg

Sunday 16 January, 16:30 CET

Faroe Islands vs Latvia

Sunday 16 January, 19:00 CET