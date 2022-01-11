The best of the European best

When it comes to the players who have made their mark at the EHF EURO over the years, there are plenty of recognisable names. Big stars such as Nikola Karabatic, Ivano Balic, Mikkel Hansen or Sander Sagosen are there, as well as players from the start of the EURO events.

Top scorers

The Czech Republic has generated the most top scorers, with Jan Filip (1998), Filip Jicha (2010) and Ondrej Zdrahla (2018) all making the list. Below the Czech Republic is Spain, with Joan Canellas (2014) and Valero Rivera (2016), and Croatia with Mirza Dzomba in 2004 and Ivano Balic in 2008.

The latter tournament was the only one with three top scorers: Lars Christiansen and Nikola Karabatic equalled Balic’s total of 44 goals.

In the whole history of the EHF EURO final tournaments, Christiansen is the only top scorer to have won gold. His fellow top scorers in 2008 also reached the podium, with Balic winning silver and Karabatic bronze.

Many thought that Kiril Lazarov’s 61 goals at the EHF EURO 2012 at Serbia would be a record for eternity, before Norwegian Sander Sagosen scored 65 goals at the EHF EURO 2020.

Top scorers of all Men’s EHF EURO events

1994 in Portugal: Vassili Kudinov (Russia), 50 goals

1996 in Spain: Thomas Knorr (Germany), 41 goals

1998 in Italy: Jan Filip (Czech Republic), 48 goals

2000 in Croatia: Oleg Velyky (Ukraine), 46 goals

2002 in Sweden: Olafur Stefansson (Iceland), 58 goals

2004 in Slovenia: Mirza Dzomba (Croatia), 46 goals

2006 in Switzerland: Siarhei Rutenka (Slovenia), 51 goals

2008 in Norway: Ivano Balic (Croatia), Lars Christiansen (Denmark) and Nikola Karabatic (France), all 44 goals

2010 in Austria: Filip Jicha (Czech Republic), 53 goals

2012 in Serbia: Kiril Lazarov (North Macedonia), 61 goals

2014 in Denmark: Joan Canellas (Spain), 50 goals

2016 in Poland: Valero Rivera (Spain), 48 goals

2018: Ondrej Zdrahala (Czech Republic), 55 goals

2020: Sander Sagosen (Norway), 65 goals