Last ticket to U20 worlds 2022 at stake in Austria

Austria, Netherlands, and Lithuania are set to meet for a round-robin tournament in Hollabrunn from Friday through Sunday, with the winner qualifying for Slovenia 2022.

All three matches in Austria will be streamed live on EHFTV.

In a similar tournament in Podgorica last November, Poland defeated hosts Montenegro and Italy to earn their berth for the U20 worlds. The tournament in Austria was also scheduled for November but had to be postponed amid the local coronavirus situation.

The winner of the tournament in Austria this weekend will join Poland, hosts Slovenia, and the directly qualified nations, which are the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the W19 EHF EURO 2021.

The final tournament is scheduled for 22 June-3 July 2022 in Slovenia.

Qualification to Women’s Junior (U20) World Championship 2022 – Hollabrunn, Austria

All matches live on EHFTV

Friday 4 March, 18:00 CET:

Lithuania vs Austria

Saturday 5 March, 15:30 CET:

Netherlands vs Lithuania

Sunday 6 March, 13:30 CET:

Austria vs Netherlands