Round 2 of the EHF European League Women delivered drama and excitement, with HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and CS Rapid București sharing the points after a thrilling finish to remain undefeated in Group C. Interestingly, another thriller followed on Sunday, as Chambray Touraine Handball and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold also shared the points in Group B to round off the highlight matches.

The reigning champions, Thüringer HC, collected their maiden points in Group A against Larvik, while CS Minaur Baia Mare, MOL Esztergom, VfL Oldenburg and CSM Corona Brașov all joined them on the winning side in their respective groups. Last but not least, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Viborg HK played out a draw in Group D.