Late drama in Croatia and France in EHF ELW Round 2

Late drama in Croatia and France in EHF ELW Round 2

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
18 January 2026, 20:45

Round 2 of the EHF European League Women delivered drama and excitement, with HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and CS Rapid București sharing the points after a thrilling finish to remain undefeated in Group C. Interestingly, another thriller followed on Sunday, as Chambray Touraine Handball and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold also shared the points in Group B to round off the highlight matches.

The reigning champions, Thüringer HC, collected their maiden points in Group A against Larvik, while CS Minaur Baia Mare, MOL Esztergom, VfL Oldenburg and CSM Corona Brașov all joined them on the winning side in their respective groups. Last but not least, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Viborg HK played out a draw in Group D.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP C

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 28:28 (13:12)

In an exciting first half, the Zagreb-based club began the match on the front foot, but it was not long before Rapid took control, with Laurent Bezeau’s squad even holding a three-goal lead (4:7) in the 13th minute. However, Croatia’s runners-up bounced back and regained the lead before half-time through Iva Zrilić.

The second half brought additional drama and set up a thrilling finish, as despite Rapid leading for most of it and being up by three (24:27) in the 56th minute, Tea Pijević & co. stepped up late to ensure their unbeaten record across all competitions this season remained intact. Even though it seemed difficult for the hosts to mount a late comeback, they managed it, with Tara Đelekovčan scoring a buzzer-beater to seal the draw.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 28:28 (9:14)

With Nykøbing Falster Håndbold having sealed a narrow win in round 1, the Danish club looked determined from the very start in France to continue their impressive group phase. Niels Agesen’s squad led throughout the first half, delivering a strong performance that earned them a five-goal lead at the break. However, Chambray Touraine Handball never gave up and, despite the visitors leading for most of the match, successfully mounted a late comeback. They even took the lead themselves in the 56th minute through Jovana Stoiljković.

The final minutes were tense, with both sides trading goals, and Clara Bang scored last to secure a draw, leaving both teams with a point. Clara Lerby finished as the match’s top scorer.





This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 34:28 (19:15)
Thüringer HC (GER) vs Larvik (NOR) 36:33 (19:16)

GROUP B

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) 33:32 (18:16)

GROUP C

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER) 26:31 (16:13)

GROUP D

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 30:30 (13:15)
KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) 31:39 (12:24)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260118 FA PA012
KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin
20260118 FA PA017
KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin
260117 MOLESZTERGOM BLOMBERG 94
MOL Esztergom
20260118 JDA Viborg 172
JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
20260118 JDA Viborg 130
JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
CTHB Vs Nykøbing On 18 01 2026 (3 Sur 19)
Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
AAM65103
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal ER10383 JE
Previous Article Portugal and North Macedonia share the points in Herning
Euro26 Romania Vs Denmark ER11522 JE
Next Article Denmark book main round ticket and set a new record

Latest news

More News