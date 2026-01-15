Also in groups A (CS Minaur Baia Mare meet Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC) and D (JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball play Viborg HK) in group D, the teams that started the group phase with a win are now playing against each other.
Also, defending champion Thüringer HC — one of the three German teams in the competition alongside VfL Oldenburg and HSG Blomberg-Lippe who, remarkably, all lost their opening match last week — aim to kickstart their campaign against Larvik in front of their own fans.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP B
Sunday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live in EHFTV
- Chambray finished fourth in the French league last season and are sitting again in top 4 this season
- the Camille Comte-led squad secured a minimal win (26:25) against Blomberg-Lippe in round 1, with Jovana Stoiljkovic scoring six goals on the trip to Germany
- Sunday's match is the first meeting between the sides
- Nykøbing were EHF European League runners-up in 2022/23 and have been part of the group phase for the past three seasons
- Maja Magnussen and Clara Lerby combined for 16 goals in NFH's opening win, with each scoring eight goals
- in the Danish league, Niels Agesen's squad is in a three-way title race with the EHF Champions League contenders Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold