Matches in Zagreb and Chambray in focus for round 2

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
15 January 2026, 13:00

Round 2 in the EHF European League Women 2025/26 group phase promises to be thrilling, as in several groups the winning teams from last week are set to meet each other this weekend. In group B, Chambray Touraine Handball take on Nykøbing Falster Håndbold with both teams on two points each, while early group C leaders HC Lokomotiva Zagreb host CS Rapid Bucuresti in the other highlight match.

Also in groups A (CS Minaur Baia Mare meet Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC) and D (JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball play Viborg HK) in group D, the teams that started the group phase with a win are now playing against each other.

Also, defending champion Thüringer HC — one of the three German teams in the competition alongside VfL Oldenburg and HSG Blomberg-Lippe who, remarkably, all lost their opening match last week — aim to kickstart their campaign against Larvik in front of their own fans.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live in EHFTV

  • Chambray finished fourth in the French league last season and are sitting again in top 4 this season
  • the Camille Comte-led squad secured a minimal win (26:25) against Blomberg-Lippe in round 1, with Jovana Stoiljkovic scoring six goals on the trip to Germany
  • Sunday's match is the first meeting between the sides
  • Nykøbing were EHF European League runners-up in 2022/23 and have been part of the group phase for the past three seasons
  • Maja Magnussen and Clara Lerby combined for 16 goals in NFH's opening win, with each scoring eight goals
  • in the Danish league, Niels Agesen's squad is in a three-way title race with the EHF Champions League contenders Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold

GROUP C

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 17 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the runners up from the Croatian league last season are undefeated across all competitions this season and are sitting on top in Croatia's top tier
  • Silvio Ivandija's squad took Oldenburg by surprise in round 1 and celebrated a 27:24 win in Germany
  • Tea Pijevic made 16 saves and had a 45 per cent save efficiency, playing a pivotal role in helping Zagreb secure victory in round 1
  • the clubs met in the EHF Champions League group phase in 2022/23, with Rapid winning both encounters
  • Rapid Bucuresti are yet to experience the taste of victory this calendar year, having started 2026 with draws both in the Romanian league and, from five goals down against Bergen, in the European League

IN OTHER MATCHES

(all matches live on EHFTV)

GROUP A

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Saturday 17 January, 16:00 CET

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Larvik (NOR)
Sunday 18 January, 16:00 CET

GROUP B

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)
Saturday 17 January, 20:00 CET

GROUP C

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)
Sunday 18 January, 14:00 CET

GROUP D

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Sunday 18 January, 14:00 CET

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs CSM Corona Brasov (ROU)
Sunday 18 January, 18:00 CET

photos © Dennis Leskys (main); Timon Peters; Svein André Svendsen; Gergely Lörinczi (all in-text)

