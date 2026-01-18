Denmark book main round ticket and set a new record

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
18 January 2026, 22:20

Co-hosts Denmark thrived in the frenetic atmosphere at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning once again, celebrating a 39:24 victory against Romania and sealing their place in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round.

Nikolaj Jacobsen’s squad set a new record for the biggest win in the Danish national team's history, topping their previous record of a 14-goal victory.

GROUP B

Romania vs Denmark 24:39 (17:22)

H2H: 8-0-6
Top scorers: Călin Dedu 4/5, Radu Ghiță 4/6, Robert Nagy 4/4 (all Romania); Mathias Gidsel 9/13 (Denmark)
Goalkeeper saves: Ionuț Iancu 5/37, Mihai Popescu 0/4 (both Romania), Kevin Møller 17/39 (Denmark)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Kevin Møller (Denmark)

  • George Buricea’s squad kept the score close with the Danes until the 16th minute, when Romania's coach called his first timeout
  • Simon Pytlick found the net on seven different occasions in the first half and set the tone for his teammates to take over the scoring in the second half
  • Denmark narrowed down the difference in the overall head-to-head record against Romania, and are now only a couple of wins from levelling it
  • Romania suffered the biggest EHF EURO defeat in their history, as their previous negative record stood at a 12-goal loss
  • Lukas Jørgensen suffered an injury in the second half and the line player went straight into the dressing room for further assessment

Silver jubilee for Denmark at the Boxen

Denmark celebrated a jubilee 25th victory at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena with their passionate supporters in Herning as Nikolaj Jacobsen's star-studded squad cruised past Romania to secure a place in the EHF EURO 2026 main round.

The reigning Olympic and world champions marked the occasion with an impressive all-round performance in front of the 14,535 spectators. The Danes' overall record at the largest indoor arena in Denmark now stands at 27 matches played, 25 wins, one draw and the painful defeat to France in the EHF EURO 2014 final.

With main round group I, then the semi-finals and ultimately, the final of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 all being played in the same arena, Denmark are surely backing themselves to go far in the chase for the long-coveted European gold.

We started very well, maybe we surprised them and we felt really good. It was amazing to play in a hall likes this, in the end, they showed they are the best team in the world.
Ionuț Iancu
Goalkeeper, Romania
The first half we didn’t play really well in defence. We didn’t make any free throws, no contact. Attack I think we played really well in both halves. In the second half, Kevin (Møller) was really good and also defence was much better in the second half.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
