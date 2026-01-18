Silver jubilee for Denmark at the Boxen

Denmark celebrated a jubilee 25th victory at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena with their passionate supporters in Herning as Nikolaj Jacobsen's star-studded squad cruised past Romania to secure a place in the EHF EURO 2026 main round.

The reigning Olympic and world champions marked the occasion with an impressive all-round performance in front of the 14,535 spectators. The Danes' overall record at the largest indoor arena in Denmark now stands at 27 matches played, 25 wins, one draw and the painful defeat to France in the EHF EURO 2014 final.

With main round group I, then the semi-finals and ultimately, the final of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 all being played in the same arena, Denmark are surely backing themselves to go far in the chase for the long-coveted European gold.