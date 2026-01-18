Denmark book main round ticket and set a new record
Co-hosts Denmark thrived in the frenetic atmosphere at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning once again, celebrating a 39:24 victory against Romania and sealing their place in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round.
Nikolaj Jacobsen’s squad set a new record for the biggest win in the Danish national team's history, topping their previous record of a 14-goal victory.
We started very well, maybe we surprised them and we felt really good. It was amazing to play in a hall likes this, in the end, they showed they are the best team in the world.
The first half we didn’t play really well in defence. We didn’t make any free throws, no contact. Attack I think we played really well in both halves. In the second half, Kevin (Møller) was really good and also defence was much better in the second half.