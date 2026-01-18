Portugal and North Macedonia play a thriller in Herning

The Macedonians, supported by their few hundred passionate and loud fans at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, managed to slow down Portugal's fast play in the first half. With coach Kiril Lazarov deploying a 5-1 defence for the best part of the opening 30 minutes, the Red-Yellow Lions kept themselves close to Portugal's lead and into the game.

The tension increased in the second half and despite the Heróis do Mar holding a four-goal lead on the wings of Francisco Costa at one point, the Macedonians never gave up. Kuzmanovski inspired a comeback with his 15 goals and Player of the Match performance; the Macedonian comeback was also aided by Martin Tomovski's introduction.

Tomovski’s presence between the posts completely changed the course of the game, as the Portuguese found it more difficult to get past him. Two attempts on goal in the closing minute, were saved by Tomovski, securing his team the crucial point.