Portugal and North Macedonia share the points in Herning

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
18 January 2026, 20:05

Portugal and North Macedonia played their first-ever draw in their history at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, ending 29:29 to start round 2 of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group B.

Although Portugal held a narrow lead throughout most of the second half, the Macedonians never gave up. The draw leaves both teams with a chance to make the main round, although Portugal currently sit above North Macedonia due to their opening win in round 1.

GROUP B

North Macedonia vs Portugal 29:29 (13:15)

H2H: 4-1-6
Top scorers: Filip Kuzmanovski 15/18 (North Macedonia); Francisco Costa 11/15 (Portugal)
Goalkeeper saves: Nikola Mitrevski 3/19, Martin Tomovski 8/20 (both North Macedonia); Gustavo Capdeville 9/31, Diogo Valério 0/5 (both Portugal)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Filip Kuzmanovski (North Macedonia)

  • Paulo Pereira’s squad recovered from an early two-goal deficit in the first half to take a two-goal lead of their own at the break, with Francisco Costa scoring a last-gasp penalty past goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski
  • Filip Kuzmanovski scored six goals in the first half and moved into the Macedonian national team's all-time top five goalscorers in their EHF EURO history, passing the legendary Goce Georgievski on the list in fifth place
  • as well as scoring 15 goals in total, Kuzmanovski also dished out five assists to help his teammates
  • veteran line player Nikola Markoski got sent off for a dangerous challenge in the 14th minute with the Macedonians playing the rest of the match without their experienced defender
  • António Areia scored Portugal's ninth goal of the match, which was the national team's 1,200th goal in their EHF EURO history

Portugal and North Macedonia play a thriller in Herning

The Macedonians, supported by their few hundred passionate and loud fans at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, managed to slow down Portugal's fast play in the first half. With coach Kiril Lazarov deploying a 5-1 defence for the best part of the opening 30 minutes, the Red-Yellow Lions kept themselves close to Portugal's lead and into the game.

The tension increased in the second half and despite the Heróis do Mar holding a four-goal lead on the wings of Francisco Costa at one point, the Macedonians never gave up. Kuzmanovski inspired a comeback with his 15 goals and Player of the Match performance; the Macedonian comeback was also aided by Martin Tomovski's introduction.

Tomovski’s presence between the posts completely changed the course of the game, as the Portuguese found it more difficult to get past him. Two attempts on goal in the closing minute, were saved by Tomovski, securing his team the crucial point.

Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal ER10446 JE
I want to congratulate to my players, they were excellent today. They deserve, I don’t know what, because we were going against the semi-finalists from the last World Championship, Portugal, and they came here to take the medal, maybe a gold medal. We are very satisfied.
Kiril Lazarov
Head coach, North Macedonia
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal ER10516 JE
We lost one important point. We did not do a great game today, mainly in the second half our attack did not play good enough. We drew one game which we needed to win. Now we try to beat Denmark to make sure to go to the main round.
Victor Iturizza
Line player, Portugal
Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 2KA07783 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 2KA00084 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 2KA00117 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 2KA00196 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal UH21271 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal UH22161 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal UH22072 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal UH21334 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Portugal 95A0425 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

