Portugal and North Macedonia share the points in Herning
Portugal and North Macedonia played their first-ever draw in their history at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, ending 29:29 to start round 2 of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group B.
Although Portugal held a narrow lead throughout most of the second half, the Macedonians never gave up. The draw leaves both teams with a chance to make the main round, although Portugal currently sit above North Macedonia due to their opening win in round 1.
I want to congratulate to my players, they were excellent today. They deserve, I don’t know what, because we were going against the semi-finalists from the last World Championship, Portugal, and they came here to take the medal, maybe a gold medal. We are very satisfied.
We lost one important point. We did not do a great game today, mainly in the second half our attack did not play good enough. We drew one game which we needed to win. Now we try to beat Denmark to make sure to go to the main round.