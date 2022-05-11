Lauge: "We cannot make any mistakes against Aalborg"

Rasmus Lauge, one of the leaders of the star-filled Danish national team, is a world and European champion who spent six years in the Bundesliga, one of the toughest domestic leagues in the world, but he is still chasing his first EHF Champions League title. Indeed, this is one of the reasons why he signed for the record Hungarian champions.

"I had big expectations when I joined one of the best clubs in Europe — to win finally in Cologne and have more time to take care of my body. Obviously, it is different playing here than in Flensburg or Kiel. However, there is one thing that makes everything similar: the pressure to triumph in every competition. Since I moved here, a lot happened, as our first year was ruined by Covid-19, then I got an injury from which I recovered finally. I hope this season can be the most successful of all," said Lauge.

Besides multiple challenges and changes, there was one significant change during Lauge's last three seasons with Veszprém. Spanish head coach David Davis was replaced by former Veszprém player Momir Ilic on the bench. New tactics and goals from the management were created.

"'Momo is doing a really good job even though it is his first year as a head coach. This season is about learning with each other and learning his ways as a coach, as many of my teammates used to play with him a few years back. He pushes us all the time towards our limits to have a better performance and he is always prepared," Lauge said about the Veszprém coach.

As Veszprém prepare to face Aalborg in the EHF Champions League Men quarter-finals, the centre back’s goals have not changed in the last 10 years, despite plenty of his dreams coming true.

"My first dream was to turn into a professional handball player, then to play for the national team, and later to be part of the biggest sides, which I have been doing for almost the last decade. In the club competitions, there is one more thing left: lifting up the biggest trophy of all," he said.