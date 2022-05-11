Nikola Karabatic: "They remain very exciting games to play"

It is springtime all around Europe. There are flowers in the trees, the birds and the bees, but it is also the time of year when major handball clubs add trophies to their records. And two clubs have already started reaping the fruits of their labour.

On 6 May, Paris Saint-Germain won their eighth consecutive national title, while THW Kiel won the German Cup a couple of weeks ago. For the second straight season, these two European powerhouses will meet in the EHF Champions League quarter-finals.

“Of course, when you are playing at top level handball, you appreciate every trophy, but the Champions League remains the Holy Grail among all of them,” smiled Nikola Karabatic.

The French centre back, who turned 38 last month, has played in more than a few of these quarter-finals across his career. But only once did he have to watch the quarter-finals from the stands. And that was last May when, after suffering an ACL, he had to stay off-court, watching his teammates eliminate Kiel on their way to Cologne.

"I’m so happy that I will be on the court this time, and not just supporting my team from afar. Last season, it was really special as the return leg was the first time we were able to have fans in the arena for months. So this game was very emotional, on so many levels," he smiled again, before adding: "I’m really, really looking forward to playing these games."