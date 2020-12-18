LEDVANCE in the spotlight at VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

EHF Marketing are delighted to announce that LEDVANCE, one of the world´s leading companies in LED lighting, has become an official event partner of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020.

As part of the agreement, LEDVANCE will enjoy exposure in over 80 territories across the two days of competition, with advertising on LCD boards, floor stickers and on interview backdrops.

LEDVANCE will target local audiences in their core markets, with messaging in English, French, German, and Spanish on LCD screens during all four matches.

Matthias Mayrhofer, Director Partner & Brand EHF Marketing, said: “We are happy to welcome LEDVANCE to the European handball family as an event partner of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020.

“This partnership is a clear sign that the pinnacle event of club handball, the EHF FINAL4, always attracts new partners, even in these challenging times without spectators in the arena. This will be an extraordinary event, and we are looking forward to yet another successful EHF FINAL4.”

Dr Oliver Vogler, Managing Director Europe West at LEDVANCE, said: “This is a great opportunity to visually support the prestigious EHF FINAL4 2020.

“LEDVANCE is right in the middle of it, instead of just being there – the four games at prime time will certainly be a great change for many sport fans in Europe in the middle of the lockdown.”