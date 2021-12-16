Legendary battlegrounds where epic clashes unfolded
Excitement is rising as the Men's EHF EURO 2022 approaches. The 15th edition of the continental championship will unfold in Hungary and Slovakia in January 2021. Five venues will be battlegrounds for 24 teams battling for the throne to be crowned champions of Europe. In the future, Bratislava, Szeged, Debrecen, Kosice and Bratislava will tell the tales of what unfolded, but we are looking back on other venues that witnessed epic clashes and EHF EURO history.
Where everything started
It has been 28 years since the first whistle marked the beginning of the first EHF EURO. In June 1994, Portugal paved the way for big spectacle we have today. The first people to witness this historic moment were in Complexo Desportivo in Alamada and Pavilhão Rosa Mota in Porto on 3 June, with both venues welcoming a thousand fans.
Today known as Super Bock Arena, Pavilhão Rosa Mota hosted the first EHF EURO final and became part of the history books. Opened in 1954, the arena was named after marathon running champion Rosa Mota. It was home for 19 matches back in 1994, including the climax on 12 June 1994. 3,200 fans in the stands watched the battle between Russia and Sweden, and the Pavilhão Rosa Mota will be forever in Swedish hearts. Led by coach Bengt Johansson, Sweden convincingly won 34:21 – adding another gold after winning the 1990 IHF Men's World Championship. The legend of the Bengan Boys began…
First thrilling final
After Portugal, the second EHF EURO moved to neighbouring Spain. Two venues were again used during the championship, but there was one venue that told the story: Seville’s Palacio Municipal de Desportes San Pablo. Russia got their revenge against Sweden in the semi-finals, but this time they would play against the hosts in another final. And what a story to tell.
2 June 1996. The final. 7,500 spectators. Three minutes before the end, Russia led 23:20. Spain fought hard in defence, forcing Russia to make mistakes. Mateo Garralda scored for 22:23 with 15 seconds to go in the match. A poor pass from Russia gave Spain the chance to level. But three seconds before the final buzzer, Andrey Lavrov made an exceptional save and became Russia’s hero in the Centro Desportivo San Pablo in Sevilla, leaving 23:22 as the final score.
Did you say extra time?
Russia won EHF EURO 1996 by the narrowest margins – but we had to wait until 2000 for another thriller. The EHF EURO 2000 in Croatia was the last one with 12 teams but the first one to be played during the winter. And the final? Another epic clash between Sweden and Russia in front of 7,500 fans. Dom Sportova in Zagreb, already a famous handball venue due to Croatian champions HC PPD Zagreb, had seen many thrilling matches in European competitions.
Locally known as ‘Ledena’ (Ice Hall), the arena was built in 1972. In 2000, it was home to the first EHF EURO final that went to extra time. Judged by the first half of the match, you would never have expected such an outcome. Russia led 15:9 but Sweden turned everything around in the second half. Sweden pushed the throttle in attack, supported by great defence, and it ended with Mathias Franzen scoring to level the match 24:24. After the first period of extra time, the score was 27:27 and it was tight until the final minute of the second period of extra time. The hero of the night? Magnus Wislander’s strong hand for Sweden's 32:31 win.
And it was repeated only once in EHF EURO history. Two years later, the battleground was the Globe Arena in Stockholm – now known as the Avicii Arena. Sweden won 33:31 over Germany in the final after extra time, becoming the first and, so far, only host nation to win the Men's EHF EURO.
Biggest crowd
As time passes and handball becomes bigger and bigger over the years, each edition of the top-class tournament breaks a record. The same was also true with the EHF EURO 2012 in Serbia. After four venues hosted the preliminary round, it all came down to the Belgrade Arena, where 20,000 fans were at the semi-finals and final supporting Serbia. The first record was broken in the semi-final clash between Serbia and Croatia. In a special match for both teams, with many things to talk about, a 26:22 win for the host nation pumped up the fans even more.
The finals against Denmark was the same story. A packed Belgrade Arena was a truly unbelievable sight to see. However, Serbia could not keep up with Danes. Mikkel Hansen's superb form, a more focused game throughout and a three-goal gap (21:18) in the final seconds of the game secured Denmark their second EHF EURO goal medal. Serbia ended with the silver medal, which was their last handball medal and the last time they were in top 10 teams at an EHF EURO.
Serbia’s record crowd is followed by 17,769 spectators at the EHF EURO 202 final. In the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Spain celebrated winning the European Championship crown after beating Croatia 22:20.
EHF EURO magic
There have been epic clashes, thrilling wins, easy matches, you name it. However, there is one match that proved that handball is a magical, amazing sport – and you just have to believe it. Throwback to 2016 as we set our eyes on the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland. Croatia needed a miracle to go through to the semi-finals. Firstly, Norway had to beat France in the main round match. As Croatia prepared in their locker room, the news broke that Norway had won, so Croatia needed at least a 10-goal win over Poland in front of almost 15,000 Polish fans.
It sounded unbelievable, but Croatia believed. Pumped by team captain Marko Kopljar’s strong speech, support from the whole delegation, with head coach Zeljko Babic leading the way, and a good number of Croatian fans too, Croatia entered the court with full confidence. The rest is history. It seemed like handball was their game to rule and they even reached a 17-goal advantage in the 47th minute of the match. The wildest dream became reality when the final buzzer locked 37:23 on the scoreboard. At the end of the tournament, Croatia returned home with the bronze medal. Their determination and a magical evening in the Tauron Arena left a deep mark on every handball fan, especially in Croatia where more than 10,000 fans welcomed them in Zagreb’s main square.
High and low
In EHF EURO matches we are looking for exciting matches, but there are matches that break records for other reasons. Two records like that were set at the EHF EURO 1998 in Italy. PalaOnda Hall in Bolzano witnessed the biggest win and the fewest goals scored in a match at the EHF EURO.
On 3 June 1998, Croatia faced a strong team from Russia, who wanted to confirm their semi-final spot. After a normal 12:9 score at half-time, Russia took it to another level as they left Croatia with only 14 goals scored in total. To this day, Croatia's 29:14 loss is still the EHF EURO match with the fewest goals scored. Only one day later, when the last matches in group B were played, two teams sitting at the bottom of the table faced each other. Czech Republic overran Macedonia and gave them a handball lesson as the match ended with a 20-goal difference (38:18), which is the biggest EHF EURO win so far.
Over 40
There is not much to say about Denmark and France's national teams that we do not already know. Being on top in the last decade says a lot. When these two teams meet, we all know that we are about to watch a match filled with epic actions, fast plays, great saves and strong defence. So far, these two teams have played against each other in 36 different matches – and one of those matches was at the EHF EURO 2014 in Denmark.
Jyske Bank Boxen Arena in Herning, opened in 2010, welcomed 14,000 fans in the final clash between these top two teams and witnessed France taking their third gold in style. Even though it was on Danish soil, France dominated from the start of the match and did not leave any chance for the hosts. Led by Michaël Guigou’s 10 goals, ‘Les Experts’ won 41:32, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a final.