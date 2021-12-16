Legendary battlegrounds where epic clashes unfolded

Did you say extra time?

Russia won EHF EURO 1996 by the narrowest margins – but we had to wait until 2000 for another thriller. The EHF EURO 2000 in Croatia was the last one with 12 teams but the first one to be played during the winter. And the final? Another epic clash between Sweden and Russia in front of 7,500 fans. Dom Sportova in Zagreb, already a famous handball venue due to Croatian champions HC PPD Zagreb, had seen many thrilling matches in European competitions.

Locally known as ‘Ledena’ (Ice Hall), the arena was built in 1972. In 2000, it was home to the first EHF EURO final that went to extra time. Judged by the first half of the match, you would never have expected such an outcome. Russia led 15:9 but Sweden turned everything around in the second half. Sweden pushed the throttle in attack, supported by great defence, and it ended with Mathias Franzen scoring to level the match 24:24. After the first period of extra time, the score was 27:27 and it was tight until the final minute of the second period of extra time. The hero of the night? Magnus Wislander’s strong hand for Sweden's 32:31 win.

And it was repeated only once in EHF EURO history. Two years later, the battleground was the Globe Arena in Stockholm – now known as the Avicii Arena. Sweden won 33:31 over Germany in the final after extra time, becoming the first and, so far, only host nation to win the Men's EHF EURO.