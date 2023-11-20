Lekic: “A lot of work and discipline inside these 1,000 goals”

“I’m grateful and proud at the same time, and also thankful, because it’s a long-lasting thing. A lot of work and discipline is inside of these 1,000 goals, and a lot of teamwork, so I’m especially also thankful to my teammates and coaches from the past and now who also helped me to achieve this goal. It’s really beautiful,” says Andrea Lekic, who reached the milestone playing with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in what is her 17th season in the top-flight competition.

Her 1,000th goal was the fifth of seven she scored in total in FTC’s 35:23 win at MKS Zaglebie Lubin.

“It’s just stunning when you’re leaving your, let’s say, mark in the history of handball.”

Although the milestone is a meaningful mark in the careers of all the players in the 1,000 club, highlighting the consistency and long-term dedication and high level of the four who have achieved it, it is not something they are aware of until they near the mark and start to hear from others.

“That number, it just goes automatically by years. If you are stubborn enough to work a lot, then you stay in this sport, then you are getting closer to some limits,” says Lekic, who played alongside all three of the other players who have reached the milestone — Radicevic at Györ, Vardar, CSM and Buducnost; Neagu at CSM; and Görbicz at Györ. It was alongside Radicevic and Görbicz that Lekic won the title, in 2013 — Györ’s first of now five.

“It’s more than privilege,” says Lekic of the fact she shared jerseys with her three 1,000 goal clubmates. “Through my whole career, I really played with the best handball players in the world. They also contributed to this, my score, so it’s really amazing.

“I can just say a ton of compliments [about them]. Those are the players which invested a lot in themselves during their careers.”

Now on 1,002 goals, including 51 this season, does Lekic remember the very first time she hit the back of the net in the EHF Champions League? It was a game against Swedish side IK Sävehof, which Krim won 31:30 in the 2007/08 group phase. A then 20-year-old Lekic scored three goals towards the victory for the Slovenian club.

“I was super excited that I was starting to play Champions League,” recalls Lekic. “I cannot exactly remember how the goal looked.”

Since then, there have been many memorable goals within the 1,000 that have brought Lekic to a new place in the history books.

“Winning the Champions League trophy with Györ in 2013 were of course some of my favourite goals, in the semi-finals and finals,” says Lekic. “Also last year here at Ferencváros, contributing to the team to qualify for the first time in history for the [EHF] FINAL4. So those are the really memorable goals for me.”