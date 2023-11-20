This is me: Dragana Cvijic

I decided to end my national team career in 2021. After the Olympic Games qualification tournament, my way of seeing things in the national team was not the same as the people in the federation. I realised I was giving all my energy, time and nerves and no one cared. I am proud of the time spent on the national team and how we fought for our country. But sometimes you have to be ready for tough times and be strong enough to make decisions to help yourself.

After Buducnost, I joined Vardar and in the same year, we made it to the EHF FINAL4. I felt good in Skopje and had many friends there with many players I used to play before. The biggest influence on me there was head coach Roberto García Parrondo who gave me a new vision, changed some things in my style of play and helped me to play even better. No matter the great games and reaching the finals I still feel regret we didn’t win the title. Especially as everything ended with the financial problem and shut down of the club; those were really sad times.

I continued my career and life in Romania. I spent three years at CSM Bucuresti and I would say that was the toughest part of my career. I wasn't satisfied in the first place with myself. I had a lot of injuries, three knee surgeries and it felt like I didn't find myself there. It wasn't good and if you ask me why I spent three years, I still don't know. Not to be misunderstood – the club, the people and handball, everything was good, but just not for me. Maybe Covid-19 had a role in it too. I think CSM always have a good team and I hope one day their efforts will be awarded with the EHF FINAL4 again or a title.

However, it did give me something good. I learned how to control myself. I started to think in a different way, to see things from a new perspective. It was a real transition in my life and I realised what is important to me and which things are not. Let's say it was a time of new maturing and getting to know myself deeper, really deep. There came some new decisions and what I want from my life and career going forward.

After it, I joined Krim again but only for a short period of time. Mid-season I needed to find new surroundings for six months as I already had a contract with FTC from the 2022/23 season. To be honest, I never wanted to go to Russia, I had an aversion to it, but CSKA Moscow had a good offer and I wanted to play. They told me Daria Dmitrieva was coming back to the court and I always wanted to play with her, to see how can someone be that good on the court, that cold-blooded and come back stronger after mistakes. And I am happy I got that chance. Everything was great there. It really felt like home. Due to the war, we could not play in the Champions League but I decided to stay and end the season there. Those were some of the best six months of my life.