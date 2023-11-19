European Cup titleholders Konyaalti eliminated by Granollers
The line-up of the EHF European Cup Women Last 16 is complete following 13 matches played at the weekend, including seven second-leg encounters and three doubleheaders.
Notably, defending champions Konyaalti BSK failed to progress, as the Turkish side came up short against their Spanish opponents KH-7 BM. Granollers.
- Konyaalti had won the first leg 29:27, but Granollers took a 29:25 revenge on home court and won 56:54 on aggregate
- ZRK Bjelovar from Croatia also mounted a home comeback: after a 30:27 loss at HK Slovan Dusno Sala, they beat their Slovak rivals 30:22 to win 57:52 on aggregate
- three teams won double-headers this weekend: MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (Slovakia) beat KHF Istogu (Kosovo), AESH Pylea Thessaloniki (Greece) defeated ORK Rudar (Montenegro), and SSD Handball Erice (Italy) had the upper hand against ZRK Izola (Slovakia)
- five more sides secured their Last 16 spots a week ago after wins in double-headers; Türkiye's Ankara Yenimahalle BSK also went through, as their matches with Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan were cancelled due to the situation in Israel
- Last 16 matches will be held on 13/14 and 20/21 January 2024; the draw takes place at 11:00 CET on Tuesday 21 November, live on YouTube
Three Spanish sides reach next stage
Teams from 11 countries will be represented in the Last 16, but Spain will be the only nation to have three clubs in the next phase of the competition.
While Granollers eliminated 2023 champions Konyaalti, 2022 title winners Rocasa Gran Canaria proved too strong for Croatia’s ŽRK Dugo Selo '55, winning 56:44 on aggregate. And already last week, last season's semi-finalists ATTICGO Bm Elche defeated O.F.N. Ionias from Greece.
Main photo © Konyaalti BSK