This time around, the shows will feature EHF Champions League players Lekic and Gros who will join Tomás and Kunkel during the final weekend and tune in live on the EHF EURO Instagram and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Previews of the semi-final and medal matches, interviews with players, coaches and legends of the game, top players and teams and competition milestones will be discussed when the shows take place during the final weekend (13-15 December) of the EHF EURO.

Gros has appeared in the shows in past, but never as a host so she will have her debut in Vienna. Lekic on the other side is a familiar face and has already co-hosted the Twitch shows in the past, making her debut at the TruckScout23 EHF FINAL4.