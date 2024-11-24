Lekic and Gros to star in EHF EURO vertical live shows

24 November 2024, 17:00

The all-time top scorer of the Serbian national team Andrea Lekic, and former Slovenian national team player Ana Gros will co-host the Women's EHF EURO 2024 vertical live shows alongside 'The Spin: We talk handball' podcast crew, Víctor Tomás and Bengt Kunkel. 

First introduced at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 in Budapest, the vertical live shows were a big hit with many fans tuning in to see and hear about what is happening on and off the court. The action will now move behind the curtain of the biggest Women's EHF EURO ever. 

This time around, the shows will feature EHF Champions League players Lekic and Gros who will join Tomás and Kunkel during the final weekend and tune in live on the EHF EURO Instagram and the Home of Handball YouTube channel

Previews of the semi-final and medal matches, interviews with players, coaches and legends of the game, top players and teams and competition milestones will be discussed when the shows take place during the final weekend (13-15 December) of the EHF EURO. 

Gros has appeared in the shows in past, but never as a host so she will have her debut in Vienna. Lekic on the other side is a familiar face and has already co-hosted the Twitch shows in the past, making her debut at the TruckScout23 EHF FINAL4. 

Before the live shows take place, several 'The Spin' podcast episodes are planned. Both Lekic and Gros will dissect the preliminary round groups and all the team's strengths and weaknesses with Víctor Tomás, Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel. 

The first episode will additionally feature former Montenegrin captain and legendary player, Jovanka Radicevic and will be published on Tuesday, 26 November. On Wednesday, 27 November the second episode is scheduled, with a guest appearance of an Olympic, World and European champion with France, Beatrice Edwige. 

'The Spin: We talk handball' episodes are also available on Spotify.

