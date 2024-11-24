Lekic and Gros to star in EHF EURO vertical live shows
The all-time top scorer of the Serbian national team Andrea Lekic, and former Slovenian national team player Ana Gros will co-host the Women's EHF EURO 2024 vertical live shows alongside 'The Spin: We talk handball' podcast crew, Víctor Tomás and Bengt Kunkel.
First introduced at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 in Budapest, the vertical live shows were a big hit with many fans tuning in to see and hear about what is happening on and off the court. The action will now move behind the curtain of the biggest Women's EHF EURO ever.