Record winners and two debutants highlight Women’s EHF EURO 2024

1 — for the first time ever, a final tournament of the Women’s EHF EURO will be played with 24 teams, while the men have been playing in this format since 2020.

1 of the three co-hosts of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is a former European champion: Hungary in 2000; Austria won bronze in 1996.

1 player, who will be on the court at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, tops all in Europe: Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde is the only player — male and female — with six trophies at the European Championship.

1 player was a three-time top scorer at the Women’s EHF EURO final tournaments: Norwegian Nora Mørk, number one in 2016 in Sweden with 53 goals, in 2020 in Denmark with 52 strikes and in 2022 in Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia with 50 goals. Besides, she is a five-time EHF EURO champion, the same as six other Norwegians.

1 player was elected MVP twice in the history of the Women’s EHF EURO: Gro Hammerseng (Norway) in 2006 and 2008. In 2012, her wife Anja Hammerseng-Edin became MVP.

1 time the EHF EURO top scorer was also awarded MVP — in 2014, Isabelle Gulldén from Sweden.

1 goalkeeper was elected MVP in the Women’s EHF EURO history: Karin Mortensen in 2002, when she won gold with Denmark at home.

1 non-Norwegian belongs to the group of three-time European champions: Danish goalkeeper Lena Rantala.

1 coach was an EHF EURO champion with the men's and women's national teams: Ulrik Wilbek, with the Danish women in 1994 and 1996 and the Danish men in 2008 and 2012.

1 IHF World Player of the Year will be on the court at the EHF EURO 2024: Henny Reistad (Norway/2023). Sandra Toft (Denmark/2021), Andrea Lekic (Serbia/2013), Cristina Neagu (Romania/2010, 2015, 2016, 2018) and Stine Oftedal (Norway/2019) are all missing, with Oftedal having retired from handball this summer and Neagu quitting the Romanian national team.

2 nations only were Women’s EHF EURO champions more than once: Norway with nine trophies and Denmark with three.

2 teams will have their debut at a Women’s EHF EURO final tournament: the Faroe Islands and Türkiye qualified for the first time.

2 nations — record champions Norway and 2018 winners France — have won the entire set of medals in the Women’s EHF EURO history.

2 EHF EURO finals lasted longer than 60 minutes: in 2000, Hungary won 32:30 against Ukraine after overtime, and in 2012 Montenegro needed 80 minutes against Norway until the 34:31 victory was sealed.

2 of the 24 head coaches have won gold medals at the EHF EURO: Thorir Hergeirsson (2010, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2022 with Norway) and Dragan Adžic (2012 with Montenegro). Olivier Krumbholz (2018 with France) resigned after the Olympic Games and Hergeirsson will resign after the EHF EURO 2024.

2 of the 15 Women’s EHF EURO finals were without Scandinavian teams: in 2000, Hungary against Ukraine (32:30) and in 2018 France against Russia (24:21).