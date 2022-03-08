Lemgo’s win keep suspense for first spot open
Sometimes, teams with nothing to lose are the most dangerous. And Lemgo proved exactly just that, taking the best on GOG, a team that led the group before the final round.
The German side took the visitors at their own game, playing fast handball and making the most of every fastbreak opportunity to take the lead in the first half.
Lemgo retained their advantage afterwards, pulling out their best offensive performance of the season.
GROUP B:
TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) vs GOG (DEN) 39:35 (19:17)
- the rhythm of the game was pretty intense in the first half, with both teams scoring a combined 36 goals
- Lemgo kept the lead throughout, taking a maximum advantage of four goals as Jonathan Carlsbogard was netting four times in the first thirty minutes alone
- never did GOG manage to come back within two, unable to stop Lemgo’s offence
- Bjarki Mar Elisson finished best scorer of the game, netting ten goals for Lemgo, while Emil Laerke and Emil Madsen netted nine times for GOG
- Lemgo finish fourth of the group, with 12 points, while GOG will finish first or second, depending on the result of the game between Benfica and Nantes tonight
Lemgo, a dangerous fourth
They might have finished fourth of their group, but Lemgo will surely take into consideration which group they were into. Alongside Nantes, Benfica and GOG, three contenders for the final win, the German side pulled out some impressive performance. Already two weeks ago, they matched with Nantes at home, and what they showed tonight against GOG is a good hint at their capacities for the future. Their opponent in the Last 16 are warned, playing Lemgo will not be an easy task.