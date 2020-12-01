Leon draw for the third time in Vienna

Leon were, before round 5, one of the unbeaten teams of group A, along with Plock. The Spanish side had beaten Metalurg in round 3 while sharing points twice with Toulouse. And with four points, it was standing in the second spot.

Fivers, on the other hand, were second to last, with two defeats and one win, at home against Toulouse.

GROUP A

Fivers (AUT) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) 33:33 (19:20)

Taking an early four-goal lead, Leon seemed in control of the game in the first half, until it turned into an offensive feast. Fivers made the most of it and at the break, the hosts were back within one (19:20).

Both teams remained neck and neck throughout the second half, neither managing to take more than a two-goal advantage.

Three players scored seven tonight : Eric Damböck and Lukas Hutecek for Fivers, Gonzalo Perez Arce for Leon

Leon are now second in the group with five points, while Fivers climb to fourth place with three points

Leon owe this point to Dino Slavic

The Croatian goalkeeper surely did play his part in Leon bringing back a point to Spain tonight. Entering the court at the 20th minute, he was key for his team in the middle of the second half. Stopping three Fivers fastbreaks, which would have allowed the Austrian team to break away, he instead kept the visitors in the game. And to take a point that could be important in order to progress to the playoffs.