Lidl extends sponsorship of EHF EUROs to 2028

MEDIA RELEASE: Lidl underlines its support for the European handball community with a new partnership agreement spanning across four EHF EURO events

International retailer Lidl continues to be the official fresh food partner of the Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs following an extension of the sponsorship agreement for the championships in 2026 and 2028 — a total of four final tournaments.

This marks a decade of successful partnership between Lidl and the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament with the first sponsorship having been signed for the Men’s EHF EURO 2018.

The prolongation – brokered by Infront, the EHF’s exclusive media and marketing partner for the EHF EUROs – offers significant visibility for Lidl, across both TV and digital assets.

One of the prominent features is Lidl’s presentation of the “Best Young Player” award, which was introduced at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, shining a spotlight on the brightest talents coming up in European handball.

Lidl will also reintroduce its “Kids Team”, aiming to encourage future generations to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle and participate in team sports.

The Men’s EHF EURO next goes to Denmark, Sweden and Norway with the final tournament being played from 15 January to 1 February 2026.

The next Women’s EHF EURO takes place from 3-20 December in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye.

The 2028 championships will take place in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland (men) and Norway, Denmark, Sweden (women).

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “With Lidl extending their partnership with the EHF EUROs until 2028, we will be looking at a decade of successful cooperation between Lidl, Infront and the European Handball Federation. This underlines the strength of the European Championships as a powerful platform for our sponsors and partners to increase their brand exposure as well as for activation to reach handball fans across Europe and worldwide.”

Michael Witta, Senior Vice President Marketing Sales and Services, Infront said: “Lidl’s renewed commitment underlines the value of long-term, purposeful partnerships in sport. By aligning with both the men’s and women’s EHF EUROs through to 2028, Lidl is helping handball grow on and off the court, reaching fans, families and future players alike. We’re proud to have brokered a deal that goes beyond branding and backs genuine impact.”

Martin Alles, Senior Vice President for Brand at Lidl International, said: “Lidl's ongoing partnership for the Men’s and Women’s EHF EUROs through to 2028, showcases its belief in the unifying power of sport, and all it can achieve in bringing people together. By supporting those tournaments of the European Handball Federation, Lidl is not only championing world-class athletes but also promoting healthier, more active lifestyles for everyone. It's about more than just the game; it's about creating long-lasting moments and memories together, both on and off the court.”