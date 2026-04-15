Guide to Women’s EHF EURO 2026 venues

The last two Women’s EHF EUROs were played across three countries. North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia co-hosted the 2022 edition, then Austria, Hungary and Switzerland co-organised the event in 2024. In 2026, Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye are the co-hosts.

The final line-up for the tournament was confirmed with the conclusion of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers on 12 April. 24 teams will contest the event from 3 to 20 December 2026 in Katowice, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Brno, Bratislava and Antalya. The draw on 16 April will determine who each will face in the preliminary round.

Tickets for the venues in Katowice, Cluj Napoca, Oradea, Bratislava and Brno are now on sale. Get yours here.