Guide to Women’s EHF EURO 2026 venues

Cluj-Napoca, Romania: Preliminary round / main round
Nicknamed the Heart of Transylvania, Cluj-Napoca lies in northwestern Romania. With approximately 300,000 residents, it is Romania’s second most populous city. Cluj-Napoca is also home to Romania’s largest university, and is a major academic, economic and cultural hub.
Cluj-Napoca is known for its dynamic arts scene, historical architecture and vibrant cultural scene, with events such as the Transylvania International Film Festival and Untold Festival taking place there.
Cluj-Napoca is a key destination in Romania — and that includes for teams playing the EHF EURO 2026. The city will host the second main round group, as well as preliminary group B.
Games will be played in Romania’s largest indoor sports hall, BT Arena, which was opened in 2014 and has a capacity of up to 10,000 spectators. BT Arena is both an important sports venue, with events such as the 2021 European Table Tennis Championships and 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship taking place there, and a major entertainment centre, staging concerns and events.