Guide to Women’s EHF EURO 2026 venues

Guide to Women’s EHF EURO 2026 venues

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EHF / Courtney Gahan
15 April 2026, 11:00

The Women’s EHF EURO 2026 will be the largest-scale edition of the EHF’s flagship national team competition ever, spanning five countries. Within those five countries, six cities will play host to the EHF EURO 2026, where Norway aim to defend their title and raise the trophy for the 11th time. 

The last two Women’s EHF EUROs were played across three countries. North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovenia co-hosted the 2022 edition, then Austria, Hungary and Switzerland co-organised the event in 2024. In 2026, Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye are the co-hosts. 

The final line-up for the tournament was confirmed with the conclusion of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers on 12 April. 24 teams will contest the event from 3 to 20 December 2026 in Katowice, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Brno, Bratislava and Antalya. The draw on 16 April will determine who each will face in the preliminary round. 

Tickets for the venues in Katowice, Cluj Napoca, Oradea, Bratislava and Brno are now on sale. Get yours here

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EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland AR34064 AH

Katowice, Poland: Preliminary round / main round / final weekend

Katowice represents the ultimate goal for the 24 teams playing the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, as host of the final weekend, one main round group and group E. The city and arena are familiar to handball fans from previous men’s competitions, namely the Men’s EHF EURO 2016 and 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship.

Matches will take place in the multipurpose Spodek Arena, which has a capacity of just over 11,000. Spodek Arena has plenty of history, having been opened in 1971, before a renovation in 2011 that made it the state-of-the-art venue it is today.

Katowice is located in the highlights of the southwest province of Silesia, of which it is the capital city — the rapidly developing administrative, academic and cultural heart of the province. Where Silesia was previously associated with heavy industry, Katowice is now a modern city with nods to tradition.

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Katowice Arena

Cluj-Napoca, Romania: Preliminary round / main round

Nicknamed the Heart of Transylvania, Cluj-Napoca lies in northwestern Romania. With approximately 300,000 residents, it is Romania’s second most populous city. Cluj-Napoca is also home to Romania’s largest university, and is a major academic, economic and cultural hub.

Cluj-Napoca is known for its dynamic arts scene, historical architecture and vibrant cultural scene, with events such as the Transylvania International Film Festival and Untold Festival taking place there. 
Cluj-Napoca is a key destination in Romania — and that includes for teams playing the EHF EURO 2026. The city will host the second main round group, as well as preliminary group B.

Games will be played in Romania’s largest indoor sports hall, BT Arena, which was opened in 2014 and has a capacity of up to 10,000 spectators. BT Arena is both an important sports venue, with events such as the 2021 European Table Tennis Championships and 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship taking place there, and a major entertainment centre, staging concerns and events. 

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BT ARENA 26

Oradea, Romania: Preliminary round

Also situated in northwestern Romania, Oradea is a major economic and cultural hub in the Crișana region. With a population of around 200,000, Oradea is a gateway between Romania and Western Europe.

Oradea is well-known for its Art Nouveau architecture, vibrant cultural scene and thermal spas. Major attractions include the Moon Church and Oradea Fortress, as well as events such as the Oradea FestiFall and International Theatre Festival.

Hosting preliminary round matches for group A, Oradea Arena has a capacity of 5,300 spectators. Its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location have helped position Oradea as a growing cultural and sporting hub. The multipurpose hall was opened in 2022 and regularly hosts a variety of sports, including basketball, handball, volleyball and martial arts, as well as concerts and exhibitions. 

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ORADEA ARENA (12)

Brno, Czechia: Preliminary round

As co-hosts, Czechia will be part of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 for the opening stage, welcoming the four group D teams for the preliminary round. Group D will take the court in the impressive and brand-new Arena Brno, which will have a capacity of 13,300 and is set to open just six months before the EURO begins.

Brno itself lies in the heart of Czechia’s South Moravian region and offers something for everyone, blending history with modern innovation. Landmarks such as Špilberk Castle and St Peter and Paul Cathedral meet with a thriving creative and tech scene. The city is also a sports hub, having hosted major events such as the European Men’s Baseball Championship in 2014 and 2023 and Euro Hockey Tour. 

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2021 12 14 APLUS Brno Arena Vecer Nadhled Jpg BILL

Bratislava, Slovakia: Preliminary round

The charming, compact Slovakian capital of Bratislava has it all — architecture and history, a rich cultural scene, excellent gastronomy and shopping. Situated on the Danube, December will see Bratislava come alive with Christmas markets, offering local food specialities and plenty of warming mulled wine. Visitors can see the stunning castle, enjoy a boat cruise and take a stroll through the many parks in the city.

Bratislava will play host to preliminary round group F, with matches taking place in Tipos Arena. Tipos Arena is another to have already hosted an EHF EURO event, with the men’s edition in 2022 played there. Reconstructed in 2011, Tipos Arena has a capacity of over 10,000 spectators. While primarily home to ice sports, Tipos Arena has also hosted the 2016 IHF Women’s Youth World Championship as well as concerts and other cultural events. 

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Nepela Arena Outside 2

Antalya, Türkiye: Preliminary round

From wintry Christmas markets to the sunny Mediterranean coast — the final host city, the final host country: Antalya, Türkiye. The region around Antalya is one of Türkiye’s most important tourism centres, boasting 630 km of coastline. Palm-lined boulevards, waterfalls, an award-winning marina and traditional Turkish architecture are just some of the city’s drawcards. Venturing further afield, the region offers ancient cities and famed beaches.

Antalya will host preliminary round group C matches, played in Antalya Sports Hall. The hall was inaugurated in 2016 and has a capacity of 10,000, with a background hosting major national and international events. 

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Antalya Sports Hall
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