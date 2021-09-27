Lidl extends sponsorship of next two Men’s EHF EUROs

International retailer Lidl will once again be the official fresh food partner at the next two Men’s EHF EUROs after extending their sponsorship of the EHF’s flagship national team event in 2022 and 2024.

Having been sponsors at the events in 2018 and 2020, the deal, brokered by Infront, ensures that exposure of the Lidl brand will be visible for four successive Men’s EHF EURO events.

The partnership provides the retailer with broad visibility through exposure on LED boards, floor stickers and interview backdrops. The popular ‘Fan Sofa’ will also return, providing selected fans one of the best views in the stadium through a dedicated and exclusive seating area within the stands for all matches.

As part of the sponsorship players, officials, referees and volunteers at both tournaments will receive fresh fruit and mineral water at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia from 13-30 January.

Two years later Lidl will also be present as the event heads to Germany for Men’s EHF EURO 2024, which throws off on 10 January 2024.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “I’m delighted that our long-lasting cooperation with Lidl continues until 2024. It is another proof that the Men’s EHF EURO is a great platform for our sponsors and partners to increase their brand exposure as well as for activation to reach handball fans across Europe and worldwide.”

A spokesman for Lidl, said: “We are looking forward to being the Official Fresh Food Partner at the upcoming Men’s EHF European Handball Championships too. Through this, we want to create awareness of the great significance of movement and healthy, conscious nutrition. And in so doing, we emphasize our core competence at the same time: The provision of fresh, top-quality foodstuffs.”

Tickets for Men’s EHF EURO 2022 are on sale for arena in both host countries. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.eurohandball.com.