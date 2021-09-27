Court of Handball fines Snorri Gudjonsson

The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against Snorri Gudjonsson, the Official B of Valur Iceland (ISL), with regard to his behaviour after the first leg of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 – Qualification Round 2 match against TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER).

After the match, Snorri Gudjonsson approached EHF delegate and the judge’s table, shouting and uttering severely derogatory remarks towards the EHF Officials.

The panel of the Court of Handball considers that such inappropriate and unbecoming conduct towards the EHF Officials is detrimental to the image of our sport, handball, goes against the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship and therefore deserves further sanctions.

Consequently, Snorri Gudjonsson shall pay a fine of €1,000. An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.