Lima: “My biggest dream is to qualify for a major event”

Currently playing for CB Atlético Guardés, Lima has always been a centre back since she started playing handball. She was encouraged from a young age to think about the game a lot.

“Being centre back in our national team is a pride, I have always considered this position a huge privilege – but the privilege also leads to an increased responsibility,” Lima said.

“The training time that we all have together compared to what we have at the club is substantially reduced, but I am lucky enough to share the court for a long time with the vast majority of my teammates, something that makes my job much easier,” she added.

Lima gained first international experience on club level with Portuguese side Colégio de Gaia, playing in the Challenge Cup and EHF Cup several seasons. The 2021/22 season marks her third year at Atlético, one of the EHF European League contenders this season.

“Playing in the Spanish championship for me is fantastic. It is a very competitive championship with very competent coaches,” Lima said.

“All games are challenging as all teams prepare the games well. It is a championship in which the coaches study the opponents a lot, which requires continuous evolution and a constant adaptation of the style of play,” she said.