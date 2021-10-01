Nexe motivated to take a step forward

RK Nexe are 12-time Croatian vice-champions and longtime competitors in Europe’s second-tier competitions. The club from the small town of Našice in the Slavonia region are thriving and all their efforts continue to pay off.

With small changes in the squad, Nexe will give their best to repeat their success and advance from group phase in EHF European League.

Main facts

13th consecutive season in European competitions

overcame a six-goal deficit in qualification round 2, versus Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, for a spot in the EHF European League group phase

head coach Branko Tamše took over in January 2021

Saša Barišic Jaman became captain after the retirement of Marko Mrđenović

biggest international success to date was reaching the EHF Cup 2017/18 quarter-final, which they lost to eventual champions Berlin by a single goal (44:45 aggregate)

Most important question: Will Nexe make it to the Last 16?

The men in green were regulars in the group phase of the EHF Cup and advanced to the quarter-final in the 2017/18 season. Since then, they have been waiting for a similar success. Nexe were among the Last 16 in previous seasons and fell short against Rhein-Neckar Löwen by only two goals. They want to stay on that path.

“The EHF European League is an extremely high-quality European competition, which is also called the ‘small EHF Champions League’. It is very important for us to be part of such a renowned handball society. We have achieved our primary goal: to qualify for the group phase. We have a lot of quality matches in front of us and I hope we can make it to the Last 16 again,” says club president Josip Ergović.

Nexe are set in group C along with SC Magdeburg, Gorenje Velenje, IK Sävehof, PAUC Handball and BM Logroño La Rioja. Their season opener will be on 19 October in France.

Coach Branko Tamše revealed his thoughts about their upcoming opponents, among which are his old club Gorenje Velenje, where he both played and coached in the past.

“The EHF European League is a new challenge for us. It is nice to see Nexe among all those strong handball names. We have opponents from the best handball leagues,” says Tamše. “We will give our best in every match and fight for points to progress further. I believe that we will not be an easy opponent in Našice, especially with our fans in the stands, who were our eighth player so far. I hope we will be injury free and, when we are complete, we are a tough nut to crack.”

The Našice-based team had a few changes in the squad over the summer. They will miss Albin Eter and Marko Mrđenović on the court, after both retired but stayed with the club. Tomi Vozab, Marko Buvinić and Živan Pešić found new clubs. The back court has new faces in Predrag Vejin, Andraž Velkavrh and Luka Moslavac, all of whom proved their quality so far and appear a positive addition to a well-balanced Nexe with great team spirit.

Nexe have a strong goalkeeper duo in Moreno Car and Mihailo Radovanović, who have proven important in crucial parts of the game. But Tamše also has a third option in young Dominik Kuzmanović, captain of the Croatia junior national team with a silver medal from the recent M19 EHF EURO 2021.

Under the spotlight: Halil Jaganjac

23-year-old Croatian back Halil Jaganjac has been under the spotlight for quite some time now, having been part of the senior national team for some years already. Jaganjac came to Nexe in 2018 from Metalurg. The left back is one of the main links in Nexe’s offence, with good movement and a powerful jump shot. Alongside other back-court players like Vejin, Barišić Jaman and Velkavrh, he helps strengthen Nexe’s attack and defence and is a nightmare for opponents.

How they rate themselves

Nexe’s clear goal was to be among the best 24 teams in the EHF European League. With qualification for the group phase, that target has been met and a new goal has been set. Once again, Nexe will face well-known opponents Magdeburg, along with four new ones.

“We hope to repeat good performances from last season. The group is very challenging but in my opinion there are no clear favourites. Given that all teams managed to enter the group stage of the competition proves their quality. I think everyone can beat anyone. We will give our best in that part as well,” says new team captain Barišić Jaman.

What the numbers say

The ‘Thunders from Krndija hill’ are known for developing and promoting handball talents but also have a good mixture of experience and passion. This season’s squad list consists of players from four nations: most are Croatian but there are two Slovenians, two Serbians and one Montenegrin — a fully Balkan squad in search of success.

Did you know?

Nexe entered the new season with a new club strategy and website. The longtime Croatian vice-champions are developing step by step and plan to leave their mark. Also, they have a new member of the club: ‘Gromko’ — a rhinoceros and the new club mascot.

The rhinoceros represents the geological heritage of Našice and its surroundings after the remains of a steppe rhinoceros, an extinct species from the Pleistocene period, were found in the 1970s. In the past, the rhinoceros could be also found on the old Nexe logo.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Luka Moslavac (Poreč), Miha Kavčić (Gorenje), Predrag Vejin (Wisla Plock), Andraž Velkavrh (Mors-Thy Handbol), Karlo Godec (Dubrava Zagreb)

Departures: Živan Pešić (Hapoel Rishon Israel), Tomi Vozab (Dubrava Zagreb), Marko Buvinić (Dobrogea Sud Constanta), Marko Mrđenović (retired), Albin Eter (retired)

Past achievements

EHF European League:

Last 16 (1): 2020/21

EHF Cup:

Quarter-final (1): 2017/18

Last 16 (1): 2011/12

Group Phase (2): 2014/15, 2018/19

Round 3 (7): 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2019/20

Round 2 (1): 2012/13

Croatian league: -

Croatian Cup: -