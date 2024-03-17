Gran Canaria through after impressive second leg

- Granollers had won 30:20 a week before, but Gran Canaria took an impressive revenge at home, 32:20, as they won 28:18 and 4:2 on penalties
- Brazilian left back Larissa Nascimiento led the way in Gran Canaria's attack, becoming a top scorer of the game with eight goals
- fellow Spanish side ATTICGO Bm Elche, who had the biggest cushion after the first leg (36:21), beat their Macedonian rivals HC Gjorche Petrov – WHC Skopje once again with an even bigger result (37:18)
- following a 30:18 victory at home, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia defeated their Dutch opponents Cabooter HandbaL Venlo for the second time, 27:25
- Portugal's Sport Lisboa e Benfica, who had beaten Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor 33:29 at home last week, now took a more comfortable 30:23 win in Türkiye
Spanish side certain to reach final
Since the inaugural tournament in 2020/21, Spanish teams have been dominant in the EHF European Cup Women, reaching the final in each of the three competitions and winning two of them — Costa del Sol Malaga in 2021 and Gran Canaria in 2022.
Now a Spanish side will play in the final again, as both representatives of the country, Gran Canaria and Elche, will meet in the semi-finals on 20-21 and 27-28 April. On the same dates, Benfica are set to play Michalovce.
Photo © Beni Cazorla