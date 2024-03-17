Gran Canaria through after impressive second leg

All four teams who hosted the second leg of the EHF European Cup Women quarter-finals had lost the first games – and most of them by a big margin. For three of the second leg’s host sides, their journey in the competition would come to an end this weekend, but Rocasa Gran Canaria bucked the trend to win at home.

Gran Canaria overcame a 10-goal deficit against KH-7 BM. Granollers in a Spanish derby, setting up a all-Spanish derby in the semi-finals.