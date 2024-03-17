20240316

Gran Canaria through after impressive second leg

17 March 2024, 20:30

All four teams who hosted the second leg of the EHF European Cup Women quarter-finals had lost the first games – and most of them by a big margin. For three of the second leg’s host sides, their journey in the competition would come to an end this weekend, but Rocasa Gran Canaria bucked the trend to win at home.

Gran Canaria overcame a 10-goal deficit against KH-7 BM. Granollers in a Spanish derby, setting up a all-Spanish derby in the semi-finals.

  • Granollers had won 30:20 a week before, but Gran Canaria took an impressive revenge at home, 32:20, as they won 28:18 and 4:2 on penalties
  • Brazilian left back Larissa Nascimiento led the way in Gran Canaria's attack, becoming a top scorer of the game with eight goals
  • fellow Spanish side ATTICGO Bm Elche, who had the biggest cushion after the first leg (36:21), beat their Macedonian rivals HC Gjorche Petrov – WHC Skopje once again with an even bigger result (37:18)
  • following a 30:18 victory at home, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia defeated their Dutch opponents Cabooter HandbaL Venlo for the second time, 27:25
  • Portugal's Sport Lisboa e Benfica, who had beaten Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor 33:29 at home last week, now took a more comfortable 30:23 win in Türkiye

Spanish side certain to reach final

Since the inaugural tournament in 2020/21, Spanish teams have been dominant in the EHF European Cup Women, reaching the final in each of the three competitions and winning two of them — Costa del Sol Malaga in 2021 and Gran Canaria in 2022.

Now a Spanish side will play in the final again, as both representatives of the country, Gran Canaria and Elche, will meet in the semi-finals on 20-21 and 27-28 April. On the same dates, Benfica are set to play Michalovce.

Photo © Beni Cazorla

