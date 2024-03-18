Ikast and Bietigheim clash in MOTW for quarter-final spot

Ikast (2023) and Bietigheim (2022) are the two most recent winners of the EHF European League Women – but now they are on the brink of the quarter-finals in Europe’s top-flight competition.

Their play-off tie opened in Germany last weekend when Bietigheim took a close 29:27 win after turning around a three-goal deficit (20:17) in the last 20 minutes, with Xenia Smits (eight goals) and Ingvild Bakkerud (seven) the respective leading scorers.

That result leaves all to play for when the teams meet again in Denmark for the Match of the Week on Sunday at 14:00 CET.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply) with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.