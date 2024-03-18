Ikast and Bietigheim clash in MOTW for quarter-final spot

The MOTW marks the fifth encounter between the two sides, with Bietigheim holding a slight advantage with two wins compared to Ikast’s one.
Three of their four previous matches were really close – with one draw, plus a one-goal and a two-goal win. The only comprehensive victory was Ikast’s 33:25 from their meeting in the former EHF Cup in 2020.
Their joined history includes the spectacular semi-final of the EHF Finals Women 2022, when Bietigheim came out victorious 34:33 thanks to a Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc goal two seconds from the final buzzer.
This season, Ikast have been beaten just once on home court – by fellow Danish side Team Esbjerg. Bietigheim lost four of their seven away games in the group phase, including the one in Denmark against Odense – the opponents in the quarter-finals for the team coming through this play-off tie.
MOTW for EHF Champions League Women play-offs leg 2:
Ikast Handbold vs SG BBM Bietigheim – first leg: 27:29
Sunday 24 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
