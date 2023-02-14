LIQUI MOLY named official partner of Men’s EHF EURO 2024

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “I am delighted to welcome LIQUI MOLY once again to our sponsorship portfolio for the Men’s EHF EURO.

The sponsorship options, which the biggest European handball stage has to offer, are a great opportunity for brands to enter new markets and reach new audiences. We see the upcoming championship as the possible entry point to a long and successful partnership.”

Peter Baumann, Marketing Director of LIQUI MOLY: “Becoming an official partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is a perfect choice. Finally, a European Championship in men's handball will be held in Germany for the first time. The host country is not the only important reason why we made this decision. It is also because of the quality, professionalism, national and international perception and an emotional, gripping sport. All of this connects it and it creates a link to our brand. Our involvement in handball is the lighthouse project in our sponsorship concept outside of motorsport. The sponsorship gives our brand a large international media impact.”

James Chubb, Head of Handball, Infront: "LIQUI MOLY has built up an association with EHF events over the last few years and we’re delighted to welcome them back for the next edition of the Men’s EHF EURO. The platform of top tier handball continues to be recognised as a valuable platform for our partners and we look forward to seeing how sponsors activate onsite."