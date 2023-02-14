Paris and Kielce aiming high in round 12
Five play-off tickets could already be snatched up come Thursday night in group A. GOG and Dinamo could secure theirs if the Danish side beat Plock, which also helps Dinamo as the Romanian side beat Plock twice this season and would stay above them on equal points. Paris could secure one of the two top spots if they beat Dinamo, while Veszprem will with a win in Magdeburg in Match of the Week. Porto must beat Zagreb to avoid elimination in the last game of the week.
In group B, Kielce can book their spot in the quarter-finals if they take at least one point against Aalborg on home court. In this case, Nantes (against Elverum) and Kiel (in Szeged) would be out of the race for the second position. Top team Barça - with the quarter-final berth secured - can extend their run to 21 unbeaten EHF Champions League matches when they travel to Celje.
GROUP A
GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday, 15 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- GOG are currently fourth in the group, with 11 points, while Plock are seventh, with seven points
- GOG need a win to secure their play-offs spot, while Plock can still hope for a play-offs berth, being only one point down off Zagreb
- last week, Plock won their first game since round 3 against SC Magdeburg (25:24)
- their only other victory this season in the Champions League was in the first tie against GOG (31:27)
- two GOG players feature in the top 5 scorers of the Champions League: Simon Pytlick and Emil Madsen (65 and 64 goals)
- last weekend, both sides took the points in their respective domestic leagues: GOG against Holstebro (36:21) and Plock in Zabrze (30:19)
It's almost like a final. With a win, we secure our spot in next stage of the Champions League tournament, and at the same time Wisla can get very close with a win. So it's a very important game for both teams.
It will be a tough battle. Wisla Plock is a team with which we have fought many big battles, and we have not always succeeded. Fortunately, we usually have the upper hand at home, and we hope we do this time as well.
GOG are playing very well this season. This is a team that won their last match in the Veszprém Arena. Not every team can manage this kind of result in a place like Veszprém.
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Thursday, 16 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Paris are currently the leaders of the group with 18 points, while Dinamo are fifth with 11 points
- Paris have qualified for the play-offs phase already but could secure a quarter-final ticket if they were to win on Thursday
- Dinamo, on the other hand, need a win or for Plock to lose to book their play-offs ticket
- Paris won the first confrontation between the two teams in Romania (36:29)
- Dominik Mathé made his Champions League debut with Paris in the Champions League last week, scoring four in Zagreb
- last weekend, Paris took the points in the French league against Dunkerque (44:36) while Dinamo crossed the 50-goal margin to beat Odorhei in the Romanian league (50:37)
Dinamo are always a very difficult team to face. We were, however, able to negotiate the first leg well with a good gap (6 goals) already at half-time (36:29 final score). We are coming off a big win after some adversity in Zagreb last week against another tough side in our group. Bucharest have just lost to Porto by one and will want to bounce back, so they come to Paris with great intentions.
Paris Saint Germain is the leader of the group A and have amazing players. Will be very complicated for us, but it is, in any case, a handball match. Our objectives are realistic. It is not easy to win outside, as we saw in Porto.
FC Porto (POR) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday, 16 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after 11 rounds, Porto are bottom of the group with three points, while Zagreb are sixth with eight points
- Porto won their first game in the Champions League this season last week against Dinamo (32:23)
- Zagreb took the points in the first tie between the two teams this season (29:23)
- both teams can still hope for a play-offs ticket, but Zagreb could eliminate Porto if they were to win on Thursday
- Zagreb have taken points in their last two games away: in Plock (30:26) and Bucuresti (27:27)
- Porto won their Portuguese league game last weekend against Aguas Santas (34:26), while Zagreb did not play in the Croatian league
MOTW: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Thursday, 16 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- with three games left to play, Veszprém are second in the group with 16 points, while Magdeburg are third with just two points behind
- both teams have already secured their play-offs berth but can hope to jump to the quarter-finals by finishing among the best two sides of the group
- the first tie between Veszprém and Magdeburg this season finished in a draw (35:35)
- Magdeburg have not lost a home game in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Men since round 3 and a defeat against Paris (22:29)
- only one goal separates the two teams’ offence. So far, Veszprém have scored 357 goals, one more than Magdeburg
- last weekend, Magdeburg took the points in the Bundesliga in Lemgo (34:28), while Veszprem also won their Hungarian league game in Balatonfuredi (41:20)
If we want to win, we have to stop not just (Kristjansson) but all of the other quality players, for example Kay Smits, Weber or Damgaard. This team knows what they want, they play a match every two days, they are in a good shape. It will be a normal match, but it will be tough.
GROUP B
Elverum Handball (NOR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Wednesday, 15 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Elverum (currently on two points) is the first team which is already out of the race for the play-offs after losing 40:30 to Barça last week
- Nantes lost their round 11 match surprisingly 32:31 on home court against Celje - and missed the great chance to remain the 'hunter' of the top duo
- having 12 points on their account, the French side can only finish second if they win all their matches and Kielce lose all of theirs
- the 41:30 in the first duel was Nantes’ most significant win of this season and the only match in which they had scored more than 40 goals - in a total of three matches against Elverum, Nantes have not given up any points
- in the French league, Nantes won against Chartres on Sunday (37:27), while Elverum also took full points against Kristiansand (39:27)
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Barça (ESP)
Wednesday, 15 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after the 40:30 against Elverum, Barça are already through to the quarter-finals and remain unbeaten with ten victories and one draw and have not lost any of their last 20 CL matches
- thanks to Aleks Vlah’s buzzer-beater, Celje caused the biggest sensation of round 11, winning 32:31 in Nantes last week
- Vlah is the current top scorer of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League with 77 goals; the best Barça scorer is Frenchman Dika Mem with 62 goals
- the Slovenian record champions are currently seventh, but only two points below Pick Szeged
- in total, both sides have duelled 17 times up until now, Barça won 13 of those matches, Celje’s last victory dates back to 2005; Barça also won the first duel this season 38:30
- Aitor Ariño (knee), Haniel Langaro (Achilles), and Thiagus Petrus (hamstring) will all miss the game for Barça
We want to maintain good performances, and we are all looking forward to playing Barca. As we can see, the spectators are also keen to see Wednesday's showdown, which is a pleasure. It's always great to play in front of a big crowd, especially in your home arena, which gives you a much-needed boost from the stands.
Industria Kielce (POL) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Wednesday, 15 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Aalborg are on nine points and fifth in the group, while Kielce are second on 18 points
- Kielce need one point from the three remaining matches to finish second in the group and to skip the play-offs
- Aalborg ended their series without victories last week in the MOTW against Szeged by a 33:27, while Kielce lost 27:32 at Kiel
- the Polish side had won the first duel 30:28 at Aalborg - the fifth victory in five previous matches
- Aalborg have to replace Mikkel Hansen in the upcoming weeks due to stress symptoms; Kielce lost their French star Nedim Remili, who transferred to Veszprem with immediate effect
- in their top domestic league, Aalborg won 28:24 at FC Midtjylland and remain on top in Denmark, while Kielce beat Szczecin 40:23 in the Polish league, still second below Plock
We need only one point to get the promotion directly to the quarter-finals. Now it is impossible to get the first position, but we want to get that second spot, and that’s the plan for Wednesday. We must pay attention to Sebastian Barthold and Kristian Bjørnsen; they are very fast winger players, and counterattacks are their strength
Pick Szeged (HUN) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Thursday, 16 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Szeged lost their first CL match of the year 2023, 27:33 at Aalborg - and have eight points on their account, currently ranked in the sixth position
- THW still can hope to finish second in their group - but have to win all three remaining matches, while Kielce have to lose all three matches - and Kiel have to close a 20-goal gap on Kielce
- The 32:29 against Kielce last week was Kiel’s first victory against this opponent in 12 years; now THW are on 12 points, like Nantes
- Kiel won the first duel of this season 34:29 - and in total won eight of 13 matches against Pick; the last match of both at Szeged ended by a 30:26 home win of the Hungarians champions last season
- Kiel have to replace their injured right wing Niklas Ekberg - All-star player of the 2023 World Championship - after an ankle injury for at least six weeks
- Szeged topped the Hungarian league after their 37:23 against Budakalasz, while Kiel did not have a match in Bundesliga last weekend