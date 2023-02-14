Paris and Kielce aiming high in round 12

Five play-off tickets could already be snatched up come Thursday night in group A. GOG and Dinamo could secure theirs if the Danish side beat Plock, which also helps Dinamo as the Romanian side beat Plock twice this season and would stay above them on equal points. Paris could secure one of the two top spots if they beat Dinamo, while Veszprem will with a win in Magdeburg in Match of the Week. Porto must beat Zagreb to avoid elimination in the last game of the week.

In group B, Kielce can book their spot in the quarter-finals if they take at least one point against Aalborg on home court. In this case, Nantes (against Elverum) and Kiel (in Szeged) would be out of the race for the second position. Top team Barça - with the quarter-final berth secured - can extend their run to 21 unbeaten EHF Champions League matches when they travel to Celje.