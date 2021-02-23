Live blog: Two matches to come after PSG thrash Kielce

Read the round preview for all the latest news

Paris Saint-Germain outplay group A leaders Lomza Vive Kielce in the early game, comfortably winning 37:26

At 20:45, Aalborg visit THW Kiel while Nantes welcome HC PPD Zagreb

Watch the matches live on EHFTV

20:28

Also in Group B and at 20:45, Nantes in 6th welcome last-placed Zagreb. It's all smiles for now but I'm not sure how much longer that will last!



A win for Nantes could see them go 5th whereas Zagreb are hoping to at last get points on the board.

Both games are live on EHFTV

20:25

That's Group A done for another evening, but never fear handball fans, we have Group B action on the way!

THW Kiel will try and close the gap on Aalborg Handball to just a point! A win for Aalborg put them in a great position

But it wasn't just goals that helped PSG build a big lead tonight, Vincent Gerard also proved his worth between the posts

20:18

After some squad rotation, Mikkel Hansen joins Luc Steins on 6/6 for the game

20:10

This one was over long ago! PSG 37:26 Kielce

Kielce add some respectability to the score and only lose by 11, but the group leaders were second best throughout tonight.

Congrats to the Parisians!

20:03

Seven minutes remaining, Kielce have a 7m shot saved. Nothing has gone their way today, 36:22

19:54

Under 15 minutes to go now and we're all a bit stunned, 30:16 to PSG! They have looked different class this evening.

19:49

"No way through" means absolutely nothing to Luc Steins.

19:40

Kielce are struggling to get a look in! They've just scored their first goal of the second half to cut the gap to 10, 21:11!

19:36

The teams are back out on court for the second half

Live updates here... Live coverage on EHFTV and social media @ehfcl

19:35

EHFTV commentator Tom likes what he sees!

19:25

6/6 for Luc Steins so far... 4/4 for Dylan Nahi! Simply unstoppable!



Check out our Live Ticker for more stats!

19:21

Half-time in tonight's early game!

19:18

We are into the final 30 seconds of the first 30 minutes. It has been a half for PSG to savour, 18:10 ahead.

19:15

A 7-goal lead for the Parisians with 5 minutes to go in the first half! Who saw this coming? Can the group leaders Kielce bounce back?

19:05

Take care of yourselves when watching Luc Steins!

19:03

3/3 from Luc Steins has helped Paris race ahead! 11:5 to the home team after 15 minutes.

18:55

Eight minutes on the clock and the home side have the better of the opening exchanges, 6:3

18:45

Paris v Kielce is underway! Watch live on EHFTV

18:44

Make sure you have a read through our round preview! We have matches coming up for you over the next few days, make sure you can impress your friends with your EHF Champions League knowledge

18:40

It's never easy to "face au leader de la poule", how will PSG get on this evening? Your 5 minute countdown starts now!

18:35



We are 10 minutes away from our first match this evening! Follow the action here, on our social media channels @ehfcl, and live on EHFTV.com