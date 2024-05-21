Mads Hoxer: A dream to play in Cologne

"I'm really happy to be in Aalborg – both on and off the pitch I'm really comfortable – so it's given me everything I wanted before my transfer, now I just need to win some of the big titles," says Hoxer, who will soon have completed two seasons in the top Danish club. He has made his presence felt: currently, Hoxer is Aalborg’s top scorer in the Champions League this season with 82 goals, while he is number 11 on the entire EHF Champions League top scorer list.

His first chance at one of the biggest titles is fast-approaching.

"I am looking forward to it. It's always great to try something for the first time, and especially such a great experience as the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne," Hoxer says.

Lucky there's a net, otherwise Mads Hoxer Hangaard's ball could fly straight to the moon 🚀🌙#ehfcl #clm #DareToRise pic.twitter.com/AgTQI405EP — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 21, 2024

"It's fantastic. It has always been a dream of mine to play the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. We are looking forward to travelling down and playing in front of a lot of people, especially the many Aalborg fans who will make the trip down there," says the right back about the massive support the club receives.

"We can feel that there is great support around the team and the club, and everyone in and around the club is looking forward to coming to the EHF FINAL4 and fighting for the gold, but we are also aware that we have some important matches in Denmark," adds Hoxer, referring to the semi-finals Aalborg are currently playing in the Danish league.