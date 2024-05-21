20240521

Mads Hoxer: A dream to play in Cologne

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
21 May 2024, 12:00

Aalborg Håndbold face a historic weekend when the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 welcomes four clubs and thousands of handball-loving fans to Cologne on 8 and 9 June.

Danish right back Mads Hoxer is preparing for his first Machineseeker EHF Champions League semi-final – a huge occasion. When Aalborg played for the trophy in the 2020/21 season, Hoxer was still at his childhood club Mors-Thy Handball.

"I'm really happy to be in Aalborg – both on and off the pitch I'm really comfortable – so it's given me everything I wanted before my transfer, now I just need to win some of the big titles," says Hoxer, who will soon have completed two seasons in the top Danish club. He has made his presence felt: currently, Hoxer is Aalborg’s top scorer in the Champions League this season with 82 goals, while he is number 11 on the entire EHF Champions League top scorer list.

His first chance at one of the biggest titles is fast-approaching.

"I am looking forward to it. It's always great to try something for the first time, and especially such a great experience as the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne," Hoxer says.

 

"It's fantastic. It has always been a dream of mine to play the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. We are looking forward to travelling down and playing in front of a lot of people, especially the many Aalborg fans who will make the trip down there," says the right back about the massive support the club receives.

"We can feel that there is great support around the team and the club, and everyone in and around the club is looking forward to coming to the EHF FINAL4 and fighting for the gold, but we are also aware that we have some important matches in Denmark," adds Hoxer, referring to the semi-finals Aalborg are currently playing in the Danish league.

20240521 CLM Aalborg Mads Hoxer 2
It works well to juggle between the two tournaments, we have been used to playing two matches a week for several seasons, with a focus on both the Danish league and the EHF Champions League, so we are used to that.
Mads Hoxer
Right back, Aalborg Håndbold

This weekend sees Aalborg play the semi-finals of the Danish league against Skjern Håndbold, another tough fixture before their meeting with defending EHF Champions League champions SC Magdeburg in the semi-finals of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

"I expect a lot of difficult matches where we have to hit the top level to win. In addition, I think it's great that the really important games of the season start now – they're the ones you look forward to when the season starts,” Hoxer says.

And when it comes to the importance of playing a European semi-final, there is no doubt that the dream is golden and that the dream is to make it happen.

"It would mean a lot to me to win the EHF Champions League. It is the biggest thing you can win, so of course it would mean everything to get that title," Hoxer concludes.

20240521 CLM Aalborg Mads Hoxer 3

Photos © Henrik Hansen, PIXSELL

