10:55

Defending title holders Barça have something of a tradition of being the first to arrive in Cologne, so were first on site on Wednesday.

The remaining three sides arrived in sunny Cologne on Thursday, and our photographers joined Kielce in the bus on the way to the hotel, capturing some great shots. Plus we caught THW Kiel and Veszprém's arrivals at the hotel — where the players were greeted immediately upon arrival by the sight of the trophy they will be playing for, on display in the lobby.

Check out the best photos of the team arrivals below.