Live blog: Hello Cologne! Semi-finalists in preparation mode
The final weekend of the 2021/22 season is here! And it will see the EHF Champions League Men title decided over two action-packed days, with Barça aiming to defend their 2020/21 trophy against fellow EHF FINAL4 participants Telekom Veszprém, Lomza Vive Kielce and THW Kiel. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.
- Coverage of the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022, starting on Saturday and concluding on Sunday
- semi-finals on Saturday: Veszprém vs Kielce at 15:15 CEST; THW Kiel vs Barça at 18:00 CEST. Watch live on EHFTV
- on Friday, the teams are in the final stages of preparation and will participate in media activities before the title-deciding weekend begins
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Cologne throughout the event, with input from journalist Björn Pazen and EHF FINAL4 photos by kolektiff
10:55
Defending title holders Barça have something of a tradition of being the first to arrive in Cologne, so were first on site on Wednesday.
The remaining three sides arrived in sunny Cologne on Thursday, and our photographers joined Kielce in the bus on the way to the hotel, capturing some great shots. Plus we caught THW Kiel and Veszprém's arrivals at the hotel — where the players were greeted immediately upon arrival by the sight of the trophy they will be playing for, on display in the lobby.
Check out the best photos of the team arrivals below.
10:22
Let's get you started with some catching up! The semi-finalists arrived in Cologne on Wednesday and Thursday, and you can find our story on their arrivals below.
Also be sure to check out the preview of the semi-finals, which features all the key facts about Saturday's encounters. Plus, a reminder of how to follow the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022.
Friday 17 June
9:55
Hello Cologne! The EHF FINAL4 Men is upon us and all four semi-finalists are in the German city on the Rhine undergoing their last preparations before the big event in LANXESS arena.
Here is what we have to look forward to this weekend:
Saturday — semi-finals
- Telekom Veszprém vs Lomza Vive Kielce at 15:15 CEST
- THW Kiel vs Barça at 18:00 CEST
Sunday — finals
- 3/4 placement match at 15:15 CEST
- Final at 18:00 CEST
All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply). You can also find out more about how to follow the event here.
Be sure to follow the EHF Champions League social media channels for plenty of behind-the-scenes coverage brought to you direct from Cologne: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.