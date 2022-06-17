EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 All-star Team awarded

The All-star Team includes the seven playing positions as well as best defender, best young player and head coach. Seven different clubs are represented among the final selection.

While Landin was named the best goalkeeper in the competition in 2019/20 and 2020/21, Gomez was the All-star Team right wing in 2020/21 and best young player in 2019/20. This season’s Best Young Player nod goes to only the second Norwegian ever to make the All-star Team in the EHF Champions League Men, after Sander Sagosen: Elverum’s Tobias Grøndahl.

🌟 EHF Champions League Men 𝑨𝑳𝑳-𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭/𝟮𝟮 🌟 You were so many to vote! Here is your official All-Star Team of the season! ✨ #ehfcl #ehffinal4 #AST2022 pic.twitter.com/JK0aHnGBly — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 17, 2022

Also returning to the All-star Team are two French players: Barça’s Dika Mem as right back, after being named in both 2020/21 and 2017/18, and Veszprém centre back Kentin Mahe, after his first nod in 2018/19. Mem, the current top scorer of the competition, was just 20 when he was first part of the All-star Team.

The last returning name belongs to a coach: Kielce’s Talant Dujshebaev. Dujshebaev has scooped the award for the first time since 2014/15, when the coach position made its debut in the All-star Team.

Making their first appearances are Flensburg left wing Hampus Wanne, Veszprém left back Petar Nenadic, PSG line player Kamil Syprzak and best defender Hendrik Pekeler from THW Kiel. Nenadic breaks a long run of PSG left backs dominating the All-star Team, with Sagosen (now Kiel but with PSG for his All-star Team seasons) and Mikkel Hansen having alternated in the position every year since 2016/17. Coincidentally, the last All-star Team left back not from PSG was Nenadic’s coach at Veszprém — and also Serbian — Momir Ilic, in 2015/16.

The EHF Champions League 2021/22 All-star Team:

Goalkeeper: Niklas Landin (THW Kiel)

Left wing: Hampus Wanne (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

Left back: Petar Nenadic (Telekom Veszprém)

Centre back: Kentin Mahé (Telekom Veszprém)

Right back: Dika Mem (Barça)

Right wing: Aleix Gomez (Barça)

Line player: Kamil Syprzak (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

Best defender: Hendrik Pekeler (THW Kiel)

Best young player: Tobias Grøndahl (Elverum Handball)

Head coach: Talant Dujshebaev (Lomza Vive Kielce)