Live blog - European League gets the handball party started

EHF European League Live Blog - Summary

HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös beat HC Butel Skopje 34:21 in the opening match on Friday

First leg of a double header in Hungary which will conclude on Saturday

Chris O'Reilly reporting

21:26

We'll leave it for tonight with a look at some of the best pictures from Hungary. Catch you for more European League fun tomorrow afternoon from 14:00 CET!

20:43

There you have it! Congrats to the wolves of Gyöngyös for their first international victory and the very first victory in the EHF European League.

This action-packed weekend has just begun, however, and we'll be back on Saturday from 14:00 with more live reporting from a busy day across Europe and the following matches on EHFTV.com.

16:00 CEST: Benfica vs Fivers

17:30 CEST: HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta vs HC Victor

18:00 CEST: HC Butel Skopje vs HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös

19:00 CEST: Club Futebol Os Belenenses vs RK Trimo Trebnje

20:36

Gyöngyös have plenty to be pleased about with this evening's performance. They took control early and made life easy for themselves, racked up an unassailable lead by half-time, rotated the bench and all-but-guaranteed their progression to qualification round 2.

If I were their coach, they would definitely be allowed a cheeky beverage tonight, ahead of tomorrow evening's second leg.

20:30 - Full-time: Braun Gyöngyös 34:21 HC Butel Skopje

The guests bring up the 20-goal mark, which adds an element of respectability to the scoreline. Fitting as well that Mirko Majic scored the final two goals for his side as he was the outstanding contributor with nine goals.

It was an improvement in the second half from Butel, overall, but they were clearly overrun by a superior side in Gyöngyös; technically, tactically and physically.



20:23

18-year-old Oliver Jaros has come in at right back in the second half and scored a couple of nice goals, showing some serious hops as well. This is the perfect opportunity for a young player like him to experience this level as his team is cruising - 33:19 with three minutes left on the clock.

20:12

It has been a relatively even second half, which is what you'd expect to see given Gyöngyös' healthy lead.

The home side can afford to take their foot off the gas, rotate the squad and keep bodies fresh for tomorrow's second leg.

Nevertheless, they're still increasing the lead - 29:16 with 12 minutes left to play.

19:58

In-flight goals are a nothing unusual in handball these days, but Gyöngyös just scored a really nice one to make it 23:10, put away by Milán Vardandán. We'll be seeing that one a few times on social media in days to come.

19:53

We're back on the road here in Hungary and the hosts have picked up where they left off, with two quick goals from Slovakian international Lubomir Duris to make it a 12-goal game.

By the way, it's great to see a crowd again at a live sporting event and to hear them - none of this fake crowd noise tonight!

19:38

17:7 to Gyöngyös as the sides head into the dressing room. Hard to see a way back in this game for the Skopje side, but with the second leg tomorrow, they know they must keep plugging away, try to keep the score respectable and figure out how to trouble their opponents along the way.

It may seem impossible now, but this tie is just a quarter of the way through.

19:28

We're heading into the final minutes of the first half here and it's not looking good for Skopje.

Simple mistakes at both ends of the court and they look clearly off the pace of the game. It appears they have tried to increase their physicality, but that has just caused indiscipline.

Seven minutes until the break and the hosts lead 14:5.

19:18

History is being made all-around today as not only is this the first match of the new EHF European League, but it is also both side's first foray into European handball.

Only one of the teams appear to be adjusting to this new experience, however, as Gyöngyös now hold a 9:3 lead at the quarter-hour mark. This is looking bleak for the lads from Skopje.

19:12

It takes almost 10 minutes for the visitors from Skopje to get off the mark and now they have a lot of work to do. Gyöngyös making it look far too easy in attack, taking a 7:1 lead after just 11 minutes on the clock

19:06

We're underway in Gyöngyös and the hosts are off to a flying start, tearing through the open and high-pressing Butel defence to go 3:0 up while Mihaly Toth makes a big penalty save and giving us a big old grin in celebration.

18:49

Not long to wait now. The live stream has begun and you can now tune in to watch HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös vs HC Butel Skopje on EHFTV.com.

18:33

We have a packed schedule tomorrow to look forward to and Benfica's Arnau García Barceló is clearly pumped to face his first challenge of the season against Austrian side Fivers.

18:12

There's plenty of live handball to look forward to this weekend and if you're like me, you'll want to squeeze every last drop of action possible.

Here are the matches coming your way on the new-look EHFTV.com.

Friday 28 August

19:00 CEST: HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös vs HC Butel Skopje

Saturday 29 August

16:00 CEST: Benfica vs Fivers

17:30 CEST: HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta vs HC Victor

18:00 CEST: HC Butel Skopje vs HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös

19:00 CEST: Club Futebol Os Belenenses vs RK Trimo Trebnje

Sunday 30 August

18:30 CEST: Bjerringbro-Silkeborg vs MT Melsungen

17:59

17:44

Guess what? European club handball is back!

The EHF European League Men launches this evening with some Friday night handball and I, Chris O'Reilly, will be here to guide you through the action today and throughout the weekend.

There is nothing more fitting to launch a new competition than a good old double header and that is what HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös and HC Butel Skopje will treat us to – throwing-off in their first leg this evening at 19:00 CET. Both matches taking place in Hungary will be streamed on the new-look EHFTV.com.