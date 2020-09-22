If you like entertaining European action and want to be known as a bit of a handball hipster, then best mark Tuesday evenings in your calendar as this is the place you want to be.

The EHF European League Men makes its bow in its new Tuesday slot and it is to stay. Will will have live coverage for you throughout the evening as 22 teams take the court to scrap for a place in the group phase.

11 matches taking place across Europe this evening

7 matches live on EHFTV from 18:45 CEST

Skjern vs Montpellier and Holstebro vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen among the highlight matches

13:45

Only five more hours now until seven of tonight's 11 matches will throw off. Get ready for our action-packed night by reading Chris O'Reilly's round preview on eurohandball.com.

12:45

Speaking of EHF Champions League winners, the 1995 champs Bidasoa Irún impressed on their return to the top flight last season and are expected to do big things this season in the EL, particularly with the arrival of hometown hero Julen Aguinagalde over the summer.

After overcoming PAUC in a very tricky first round clash, the Spanish side's road to the group phase does not get much easier as Nexe are their next opponents. They are the only sides to meet at 20:15, so no excuse to not watch at least some of it live on EHFTV.

12:00

Only two years ago, both Skjern and Montpellier were setting the handball world alight and turning the EHF Champions League's hierarchy on its head.

Both clubs progressed from groups C and D that season and Skjern were the first to cause a shock as they dumped out Veszprém in the last 16, before losing out to Nantes in the quarter-finals. Montpellier, on the other hand, went all the way to the final in Cologne, where this happened...

10:40

Among the early throw-offs, TTH Holstebro vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Skjern Handbold vs Montpellier HB stand out to me. Bidasoa Irún vs RK Nexe at 20:15 should be fascinating as will BM Benidorm vs Fivers and AHC Potaissa Turda vs Fenix Toulouse Handball in the late games. They will be the focus of today's blog but we will, of course, update you on all 11 matches and potentially switch our attention if other matches turn into instant classics.

10:20

The tie between RK Trimo Trebnje and Balatonfüredi KSE in the second qualification round of the European League Men will be decided only over one match played on Tuesday 29 September in Slovenia. The first leg, originally planned for Tuesday 22 September, will not take place as a consequence of a positive Covid-19 case in the delegation of Balatonfüredi KSE. Besides that, we have a packed schedule with 11 games taking place.

10:00

Good morning European League fans and welcome to the start of our round 2 coverage this morning. We'll keep you ticking over for the next couple of hours before we really get going this evening. Here is what we have to look forward to.

18:45 CEST:

HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta vs Sporting CP, live on EHFTV.com

HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös vs Füchse Berlin, live on EHFTV.com

TTH Holstebro vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen, live on EHFTV.com

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg vs HC CSKA, live on EHFTV.com

GOG Vs Pfadi Winterthur

KS Azoty-Pulawy SA vs IFK Kristianstad

Skjern Handbold vs Montpellier HB

20:15 CEST:

Bidasoa Irún vs RK Nexe, live on EHFTV.com

20:45 CEST:

HC Metalurg vs HC Kriens-Luzern

BM Benidorm vs Fivers, live on EHFTV.com

AHC Potaissa Turda vs Fenix Toulouse Handball, live on EHFTV.com