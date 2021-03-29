Lokomotiva Zagreb have reached the EHF European Cup Women final after the EHF was forced to assess their semi-final against Yalikavaksports Club following positive cases of Covid-19 in the Turkish club.

The 2016 Challenge Cup winners will now face the winners of the second semi-final between Spanish clubs Club Balonman Atletico Guardes and Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (first leg: 18:23).

Following some positive cases at Yalikavaksports last week it had been agreed to play both legs on 3 and 4 April in Zagreb.

However, on Sunday, the Turkish club informed the EHF that additional players were tested positive and that the team's quarantine will last beyond 4 April, making it impossible to travel to Zagreb.

According to an earlier decision on the handling of situations where matches cannot be played for Covid-19 reasons, the EHF has assessed the respective matches.

Therefore, the matches of the semi-Finals were therefore assessed as follows:

Match Points Goals TUR Yalikavaksports Club vs CRO Lokomotiva Zagreb 0:2 0:10 COR Lokomotiva Zagreb vs TUR Yalikavaksports Club 2:0 10:0

It goes without saying that the EHF regrets to be forced to assess the matches as they are listed above, however, currently there are situations and restrictions in place which do not make it feasible to have all matches being played on the court.