20201010 Buducnost Pineau2
EHF Champions League

Long-awaited first win for Buducnost

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev18 October 2020, 16:06

After a slow start in the current DELO EHF Champions League season, Buducnost seem to finally be back on track.

Following three opening defeats at the start, the Montenegrin side split points with Brest last week, and now did an even better job, grabbing a hard-fought win at Dortmund (28:26).

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Buducnost (MNE) 26:28 (15:13)

  • Valeriia Maslova’s three goals in the first seven minutes helped Buducnost to a 4:2 lead
  • Dortmund took their first lead in the 11th minute (6:5) and were up by two goals at the break, 15:13
  • the home side led by five goals by the 40th minute, 22:17, yet scored only four goals in the remaining 20 minutes
  • Allison Pineau, who became the joint top scorer of the match, scored six of her seven goals in the second half
  • Buducnost now have three points, while Dortmund stay on two points and have yet to claim first points on home court

 

Arenhart’s saves play big role

Buducnost conceded only four goals in the last third of the match, and it was certainly helped by Barbara Arenhart’s excellent performance. The 34-year-old Brazilian stood like a wall as she finished the game with 14 saves, making the last of them in the closing minute.

Buducnost had a greater fighting spirit in the end and a better goalkeeper. It's hard to sit here again with no points, but we are on a good track and we will come back.
André Fuhr
Head Coach, Borussia Dortmund
20201018 BVB Buducnost 011
20201018 BVB Buducnost 066
20201018 BVB Buducnost 064
20201018 BVB Buducnost 078
20201018 BVB Buducnost 088
20201018 BVB Buducnost 098
20201018 BVB Buducnost 068
20201018 BVB Buducnost 099
20201018 BVB Buducnost 108
20200920 Esbjerg CSM Gallery(1)
RPS7078
