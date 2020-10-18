Long-awaited first win for Buducnost

After a slow start in the current DELO EHF Champions League season, Buducnost seem to finally be back on track.

Following three opening defeats at the start, the Montenegrin side split points with Brest last week, and now did an even better job, grabbing a hard-fought win at Dortmund (28:26).

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Buducnost (MNE) 26:28 (15:13)

Valeriia Maslova’s three goals in the first seven minutes helped Buducnost to a 4:2 lead

Dortmund took their first lead in the 11 th minute (6:5) and were up by two goals at the break, 15:13

minute (6:5) and were up by two goals at the break, 15:13 the home side led by five goals by the 40 th minute, 22:17, yet scored only four goals in the remaining 20 minutes

minute, 22:17, yet scored only four goals in the remaining 20 minutes Allison Pineau, who became the joint top scorer of the match, scored six of her seven goals in the second half

Buducnost now have three points, while Dortmund stay on two points and have yet to claim first points on home court

Arenhart’s saves play big role

Buducnost conceded only four goals in the last third of the match, and it was certainly helped by Barbara Arenhart’s excellent performance. The 34-year-old Brazilian stood like a wall as she finished the game with 14 saves, making the last of them in the closing minute.