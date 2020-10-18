CSM displayed their best defensive performance this season, conceding only 19 goals, on their way to the third win in four games in the DELO EHF Champions League, 25:19, against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

GROUP A

CSM Bucharest (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:19 (12:10)

FTC took a 4:1 lead to start the game, but their lack of depth proved decisive, as the Hungarian side missed backs Noemi Hafra, Emily Bölk and Katrin Klujber

CSM’s defence had their best outing this season, keeping FTC in check, as the Hungarian side scored only three times between the 24 th and the 39 th minute

as Cristina Neagu made her comeback after a positive Covid-19 test with six goals, CSM also relied on left wing Siraba Dembele Pavlovic who scored nine goals

CSM conceded the third lowest number of goals ever in their history in the competition, two goals fewer than their record against Sävehof in the 2015/16 season

Croatian goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic had a superb game for the Romanian side, with 14 saves, for a 42 per cent saving efficiency

CSM extended their domination against FTC to six wins in the seven games played against the Hungarian side

The Romanian club jumped to the third place in the standings with six points, one less than Vipers and Rostov, while FTC are seventh with two points in three games

Dembele back in business

EHF EURO 2018 winner, Siraba Dembele Pavlovic, made her comeback into the DELO EHF Champions League after two seasons, and she looks to be in top form. The French national team captain scored nine goals against FTC, her best-ever outing in her nine-season career in the European top competition. The 34-year-old left wing looks like a coup for CSM in the transfer market, as the Romanian side struggled to replace Majda Mehmedovic since she left two seasons ago for Buducnost.