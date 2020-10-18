Superb defence helps CSM power past FTC
CSM displayed their best defensive performance this season, conceding only 19 goals, on their way to the third win in four games in the DELO EHF Champions League, 25:19, against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.
GROUP A
CSM Bucharest (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:19 (12:10)
- FTC took a 4:1 lead to start the game, but their lack of depth proved decisive, as the Hungarian side missed backs Noemi Hafra, Emily Bölk and Katrin Klujber
- CSM’s defence had their best outing this season, keeping FTC in check, as the Hungarian side scored only three times between the 24th and the 39th minute
- as Cristina Neagu made her comeback after a positive Covid-19 test with six goals, CSM also relied on left wing Siraba Dembele Pavlovic who scored nine goals
- CSM conceded the third lowest number of goals ever in their history in the competition, two goals fewer than their record against Sävehof in the 2015/16 season
- Croatian goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic had a superb game for the Romanian side, with 14 saves, for a 42 per cent saving efficiency
- CSM extended their domination against FTC to six wins in the seven games played against the Hungarian side
- The Romanian club jumped to the third place in the standings with six points, one less than Vipers and Rostov, while FTC are seventh with two points in three games
Dembele back in business
EHF EURO 2018 winner, Siraba Dembele Pavlovic, made her comeback into the DELO EHF Champions League after two seasons, and she looks to be in top form. The French national team captain scored nine goals against FTC, her best-ever outing in her nine-season career in the European top competition. The 34-year-old left wing looks like a coup for CSM in the transfer market, as the Romanian side struggled to replace Majda Mehmedovic since she left two seasons ago for Buducnost.
Last week I believed that we could grab points from this game, but today I didn’t feel that, especially in the second half. I am very proud of my team because we managed to make CSM Bucharest’s work harder. It was clear that the team with the better bench would win today’s game.