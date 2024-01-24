Looking ahead as technology keeps evolving

On a rest day in the main round in Cologne (23 January), the federation brought together partners, suppliers and stakeholders for a camera innovation workshop in the LANXESS arena to try out the latest camera technology, with the aim of improving not only broadcast coverage of the sport but also game administration.

Taking part were the event’s host broadcaster, Host Broadcast Services (HBS), a subsidiary of Infront; video replay partner, VOGO; goal-partner, BENZ Sport and invited technical suppliers, Antilope, Fletcher, Movicom and Riedel, alongside EHF specialists in the fields of refereeing, broadcasting and marketing.

“Impetus for the initiative was the signing of our new goal supplier partnership with BENZ Sport in May 2023,” explained the EHF’s Director of Business Development and Marketing, JJ Rowland.

“Innovation is a key element of the agreement, and from the outset the EHF has been able to take advantage of the company’s technical expertise, most recently as we worked to integrate the new VOGO video replay system into the company’s BLACKLINE goal, and now as we look at how we might integrate new cameras.”

Assisted by two teams of EHF EURO volunteers who took to court in the LANXESS arena for a special test match, TV technologies such as referee cameras – including the Earcam, already used in sports including ice hockey and field hockey – were tested as well as cameras that can be integrated directly into goalposts offering new angles that could provide never-been-seen-before images for fans watching at home.

“It is a very good idea from the EHF to have this kind of workshop, so we can work on new camera angles. That’s something we do in other sports on a regular basis, and now is also the time to do it in handball,” said Birgit Schiller, senior project manager from HBS/Infront Productions.

“I’m a big fan of the Earcam, which gives you the referees’ perspective. It’s different to what we had in the past, when the camera was on the referee’s chest, for example. This is exactly the next step that we need for handball coverage,” added Schiller.

“The workshop was the first step in the development of any new TV technologies,” added Rowland. “We now have to evaluate these ideas together with our partners, and take a look at what could be implemented at future events.”

