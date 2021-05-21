Löwen and Füchse set for intriguing semi-final

Shortly after the first finalists will be confirmed, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse will contest the second-semi final in a highly anticipated all-German clash that will close the opening day of the EHF Finals 2021 at SAP Arena on Saturday at 20:45 CEST.

Löwen as hosts might be seen by many in a favourites' role, but they lost a recent encounter with Füchse on home court in the Bundesliga.

A lot of attention will go to Swedish ace Kim Ekdahl du Rietz, who has come out of his year-long retirement to play the EHF Finals with Löwen.

Earlier Saturday, SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock are scheduled to play the first semi-final.

SEMI-FINAL:

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Saturday 22 May at 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV